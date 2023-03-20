Why TikTok Bans Are Spreading Fast And Where to Look For Fun Video Short Alternatives

In the summer of 2020, India became one of the first influential countries in the world to ban TikTok and other Chinese apps, citing privacy and security concerns.

Now, the popular video-sharing app is at risk of being banned in the US unless its Chinese parent ByteDance sells its stake.

Furthermore, Senate lawmakers have recently introduced a legislative proposal that could expand the president’s authority in dealing with perceived threats from foreign-owned apps, according to an official press release.

In short, the legislation would empower the Biden administration to ban TikTok under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). This has left millions of American users of the video-sharing app wondering whether a ban could be imminent.

In the event of a ban, some fans might try to bypass the limitation by using virtual private networks (VPNs) to try and connect to the app. However, this solution may not be so easy, and it could also prove expensive.

Another potential solution is turning to TikTok alternatives.

Top 5 TikTok Alternatives

The huge popularity of short-form videos has led to the rise of dozens of TikTok alternative apps that offer a similar experience.

In this article, we will list the top 5 TikTok alternatives that US fans can turn to in the event of a ban.

1. Triller

Triller is an American video-sharing social networking service that allows users to create and share short-form videos. The app also includes a built-in video editor and an AI for compiling the best clips.

Using Triller’s editing tool, users can cut and trim videos, add filters, or draw on their videos to boost creativity just like Snapchat does

In short, Triller is a straight-up TikTok clone. Those who know how TikTok works will immediately know how Triller works. The functionality and even the UI of both apps are incredibly similar, making the app a top choice for those who are looking for TikTok alternatives.

2. YouTube Shorts

YouTube, the second most popular social media platform in the world, is a free video-sharing website primarily used for long-term content.

In 2020, the platform launched YouTube Shorts, which are short-form, vertical video content that only runs 60 seconds or less, in response to the growing popularity of TikTok.

In most cases, YouTube Shorts attract a different audience, which may benefit your brand’s growth by having a separate channel dedicated to bite-sized videos.

3. Likee

Likee is another short-video creation and sharing app suitable for users who want to have an alternative to TikTok. The app is available for both iOS and Android operating systems.

Likee features viral videos, captured shorts, live streams, and built-in social features like friend group chats and community pages for various topics.

Furthermore, Likee has a large music library and a huge collection of filters. It also provides users with speed-up and slow-down functions, making the app a fun experience for dressing up your content overall.

4. Instagram Reels

Similar to YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels was an attempt by the popular photo and video-sharing social platform Instagram in response to the growing popularity of short-form videos.

Launched in 2020, Instagram Reels are short videos that can be edited directly in the app. The time limit for reels is 60 seconds; however, you can also make 15-second or 30-second videos.

Notably, Reels offer more sophisticated editing options and come with an extensive library of audio tracks. They can also include filters, captions, interactive backgrounds, stickers, and more.

5. Clash

Originally launched as Byte, an American short-form video-sharing app where users could create six-second looping videos, Clash is another alternative short-form video app that has found notable popularity.

The app allows users to record up to 21-second videos and share them with a community called “Clashers.”

Clash’s premise is that it can help creators identify, engage, and monetize their strongest and most loyal fans. It does so by including a virtual tipping mechanism called Drops.

