Why Is TikTok Not Defying US Authorities?

Tuesday saw TikTok launch a counteroffensive in response to mounting Western pressure over cybersecurity and disinformation worries. The company’s CEO also issued a warning against a potential U.S. ban on the Chinese-owned video-sharing app.

The company’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, is due to testify before U.S. congressional legislators on Thursday. He will be questioned about the company’s privacy and data-security policies as well as its ties to the Chinese government.

The meeting “comes at a vital moment” for the company, according to Chew in a TikTok video, after senators submitted proposals that would give the Biden administration more power to impose a ban on the app, which the CEO said more than 150 million Americans use.

“Politicians have begun to discuss outlawing TikTok. Now, this might prevent all 150 million of you from using TikTok “Chew, who was sporting a casual outfit of jeans and a blue sweatshirt and was standing in front of the dome of the US Capitol in Washington, stated.

This week, I’ll be appearing before Congress to discuss all we’re doing to safeguard People who use the app, he announced.

TikTok is banned on business devices

The TikTok app has drawn criticism in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where an increasing number of governments have prohibited TikTok from being used on devices used for official business due to concerns that it poses risks to cybersecurity and data privacy or that it could be used to spread false information and narratives in favor of Beijing.

There is currently no proof that this has occurred or that TikTok has given the Chinese government access to user data, as some of its detractors have said it would.

Both Norway and the Netherlands released statements on Tuesday cautioning against installing apps like TikTok on phones provided to government employees, citing security or intelligence organizations.

The Justice Ministry of Norway stated without going into further detail that there is a “high risk” if TikTok or Telegram are installed on devices with access to “internal digital infrastructure or services.”

TikTok also released revised community guidelines, which comprise eight guiding principles for content moderation decisions, along with new regulations and standards for users and material.

Global Head of Product Policy for TikTok Julie de Bailliencourt stated, “These principles are based on our commitment to defend human rights and matched with international legal frameworks.”

She claimed that TikTok works to be fair, uphold human dignity, and strike a balance between allowing for free speech and avoiding injury.

The rules, which became effective on April 21, were repackaged from TikTok’s previous regulations with more information and justifications.

Deep fake videos to be labelled

More information regarding its limitations on deepfakes, sometimes referred to as synthetic media produced by artificial intelligence technology, is one of the more significant advancements. TikTok makes its policy more explicit by stating that all deep fakes or edited video that depicts genuine scenes must bear a label indicating that it is a fake or has been altered in some way.

Deepfakes that injure users and mislead viewers about actual occurrences were already outlawed on TikTok. Deepfakes of young people and private individuals are not permitted, according to its new rules.

Deep-fakes of well-known people are acceptable in some situations, such as for aesthetic or educational purposes, but not for endorsements in politics or business.

