Why Bill Gates Says ChatGPT is the Biggest Advance in Technology Since 1980

Bill Gates, Microsoft’s co-founder and prominent philanthropist has recently proclaimed ChatGPT to be the most significant technological breakthrough since the advent of the graphical user interface in 1980 that ushered in the era of personal computers.

In an in-depth article published on March 21, Gates expressed his enthusiasm for the vast potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape industries, transform the way people work and communicate, and reduce some of the world’s most pressing inequities.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is a conversational AI that utilizes artificial intelligence to facilitate natural language communication with users. It relies on advanced machine learning algorithms and large datasets to comprehend and respond to a broad range of questions.

In mid-2022, Gates challenged the OpenAI team to train ChatGPT to pass an Advanced Placement biology exam and answer questions it hadn’t been specifically trained for. To Gates’ surprise, ChatGPT passed the exam with flying colors, receiving a 5—the highest possible score.

The development of AI, according to Gates, is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, personal computer, internet, and mobile phone. Its impact is expected to change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other. Entire industries will reorient around it, and businesses will distinguish themselves by how well they use it.

From Automation to Augmentation: Will AI Take Our Jobs?

Bill Gates believes that although humans still outperform GPT in many language-related tasks, there are several jobs where GPT can augment human work.

PwC, for one, estimates that 7.2 million jobs could be created by AI in the UK from 2017-2037, while only 7 million existing jobs will be replaced.

According to Steven Miller, professor emeritus of information systems at Singapore Management University, AI can replace jobs that are highly repetitive or based on specific instructions or rules. However, jobs that require adaptability and human interaction, such as therapists, are unlikely to be replaced.

While concerns about job loss are understandable, experts believe that the creation of new jobs resulting from technological advancements and higher economic output often outweighs the number of jobs displaced and that people working alongside AI assistants is a more likely scenario.

AI will not replace you. A person using AI will. — Santiago (@svpino) January 5, 2023

The fact is, AI can dramatically improve workplace efficiencies and augment human work. With AI assistants taking over repetitive or dangerous tasks, the human workforce can focus on tasks that involve creativity and empathy.

Personalized AI-tineraries: Tailoring Travel for the Perfect Trip

One industry that may be impacted by AI, for example, is the travel and tourism industry. AI will simplify trip planning, booking, and the trip itself. From the client’s perspective, AI-driven solutions have already made travel simpler and more convenient.

The deployment of machine learning (ML) and AI in travel is leading to personalization, valuable advice, and speedy response times. As one example, hotels and resorts worldwide are utilizing AI solutions to enhance customer loyalty with integrated chatbots that help automate the customer support experience.

AI chatbots are also being deployed to handle booking queries and improve the customer experience.

Personalized recommendation systems have also already been adopted by various tourism facilities to enhance decision-making, ensure optimization, and improve scheduling procedures.

In another powerful use case, sentiment analysis technologies can study people’s opinions and ideas about certain tourism services and products, and help travel-related businesses transform the information into a competitive advantage.

For service providers, AI technologies enable them to forecast travel choices, tailor customized trip solutions, boost operational capacity, and reduce running expenses while bringing higher profits for the tourism business.

AI Assistants Enhancing Education and Changing the Classroom Dynamic

According to Gates, while computers have brought about some positive changes in education they have not significantly impacted students’ achievement measures.

Gates believes that in the next five to ten years, AI-driven software will finally fulfill the promise of maximizing education efficiency and changing the way people teach and learn. This AI innovation in the education sector is expected to translate to economic growth as well, with the AI education market projected to reach $20 billion by 2027, according to Global Market Insights Inc. With the ability of AI assistants to reduce the burden on teachers globally, the advancement of AI is good news for the education sector.

Gabor Melli, VP of artificial intelligence and machine learning at Medable believes AI will also open up more access to education throughout the world.

“My hope is that by 2030, most of humanity will have ready access to health care and education through digital agents,” he said.

However, some educators fear that in the future, AI assistants might replace the role of teachers altogether.

Artificial intelligence will transform employment and education, whether we want it to or not. So we must do more to prepare K-12 students for the future of work https://t.co/ZDic0EUFQ7 — ChristensenInstitute (@ChristensenInst) February 27, 2018

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of AI in the classroom advanced significantly when educators across the world had to teach remotely.

Promethean, an ed-tech company, surveyed teachers in 2021 and found that 86% of them thought AI should be an essential part of education.

Proponents such as Gates note that AI can enhance learning resources, automate time-consuming and tedious tasks such as record-keeping or grading, answer frequently asked questions through chatbots, and provide AI tutors that can answer questions at any time. Additionally, AI can personalize programs, adapting learning to each student’s goals and abilities.

Children can also work alongside AI, like the humanoid robot, Nao, which teaches children literacy, computer programming, and STEM subjects while providing a fun coding lab.

AI’s Impact on Healthcare

Gates also believes that AI will have a positive impact on healthcare.

He anticipates that there will be a lot of innovative solutions in the field, allowing healthcare workers to focus on more critical aspects of their work while AI assistants take care of administrative tasks.

AI has already transformed the healthcare industry, in fact, and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years. Machine learning and deep learning have paved the way for data-driven clinical decision support to physicians and hospital staff, for example.

In another major use case, AI programs running on computers that crunch numbers much faster than humans are leading to much faster research breakthroughs in identifying new treatments and finding new methods to diagnose.

AI has also made it possible to streamline diagnoses and improve clinical outcomes. By analyzing vast data sets, AI assistants can offer insights that would otherwise go unnoticed.

In another interesting example of AI in healthcare, digital health startup Thymia has developed an AI-based video game that provides faster, more accurate, and objective mental health assessments. Patients are evaluated based on the video games they enjoy, after which a baseline assessment is created. Then, AI looks at thousands of anonymized facial features on video and studies audio to identify the likelihood and potential severity of depression.

Meanwhile, predictive analytics and market research firm Trilliant Health has introduced SimilarityIndex | Hospitals, a data visualizer tool that benchmarks more than 2,000 US hospitals. The tool’s machine learning-based SimilarityEngine lets users select a benchmark hospital and compare data for 10 similar peers in a visualization.

AI’s potential can also be seen when paired with other technologies such as robotics. Genki Kanda at the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research developed a robotic AI system that can improve stem cell procedures used in regenerative medicine.

The system was able to determine how to regrow functional retina layers from stem cells to improve vision after evaluating 200 million possible scenarios through trial and error.

Wearable healthcare technology also uses AI to better serve patients. Software that uses AI, like FitBits and smartwatches, can analyze data to alert users and their healthcare professionals on potential health issues and risks.

Bill Gates’ Vision: AI and AI Assistants Changing the World

In short, Bill Gates envisions a future where AI has a significant impact on various aspects of society. He identifies the next frontiers of AI, which include improving the technology itself, such as developing innovative chips and refining algorithms.

Gates also highlights the need for a balanced approach in the public discourse, acknowledging both the potential risks and the remarkable benefits of AI.

To ensure that AI is accessible and benefits a wide range of people, Gates proposes three guiding principles for AI development and implementation: striking a balance between addressing concerns and optimizing AI’s potential, recognizing that market forces alone may not bring AI benefits to the poorest, and keeping in mind that we are only at the beginning of what AI can achieve.

As we can see in fields ranging from travel and tourism to education and healthcare, Gates’ excitement about AI advancements is well-founded. By leveraging AI technologies and AI assistants’ potential, we can harness this powerful technology to reshape industries, change the way people work and communicate, and help reduce some of the world’s worst inequities, ultimately making a lasting and positive impact on our world.

