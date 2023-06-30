  • Home
  • Tech News
  • While Netflix, Disney, and Amazon Spent $23 Billion On Original Content in 2022, 12 of the Top 15 Shows Are Many Years Old

While Netflix, Disney, and Amazon Spent $23 Billion On Original Content in 2022, 12 of the Top 15 Shows Are Many Years Old

Nancy Lubale
Nancy Lubale
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

In a surprising turn of events, the majority of the most-watched titles were actually licensed content from years ago despite streaming platforms investing a staggering $23 billion in original scripted content in 2022,

According to Nielsen, 12 out of the top 15 shows streamed that year were older shows like NCIS, Cocomelon, and The Simpsons. Similarly, the top 15 streaming movies consisted mainly of older theatrical releases, including Frozen.

This trend of consuming older content seems persistent, raising questions about the success of new original productions.

Old Content Thrive, New Original Titles Struggle

Fortune reported that Warner Bros Discovery, despite the underwhelming performance of their newest releases like Shazam and Flash at the box office, found success in their older content library. Four of their titles made it to the top 15 most streamed shows list.

David Decker, the company’s president of content sales, attributed this success to the discovery of their deep library by a new generation of fans. He stated, “It makes sense that shows from the past are still heavily consumed.”

However, only three new original titles managed to break into the top 15 most-watched streamers chart in 2022. Even shows like Stranger Things, Ozark and Wednesday had ties to the past, borrowing scenes and themes, or featuring actors from previous decades.

This reliance on nostalgia suggests that audiences may have a preference for familiar themes and references.

Source: Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings

Even in the previous year, 11 licensed titles from the past dominated the top 15 most streamed titles, such as New Girl (2011), Criminal Minds (2005), and Grey’s Anatomy (2005).

On the other hand, not all new spinoffs or original productions from popular franchises have flourished. Disney’s Toy Story prequel, Lightyear, and the latest Ant-man installment failed at the box office, along with their new original series, Elemental.

Even the highly anticipated Star Wars spinoff, Mandalorian, couldn’t crack the top 15 most streamed chart. In contrast, the decade-old animated series Bluey, acquired by Disney, landed at number eight. These results highlight the unpredictability of audience reception and the challenges faced by new original content.

Source: Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings

The Industry Faces Challenges

Streamers are aware that they cannot rely on old content forever, leading to a surge in the production of new original scripted series. In the U.S. alone, a record-breaking 600 new series were produced in 2022, with significantly higher budgets compared to traditional averages. Disney spent an impressive $25 million per episode across eight different series.

However, despite the significant investment, none of these new productions managed to secure a spot in the top streaming chart for 2022. This creates a paradox where the quantity and budget of content do not guarantee success.

Another challenge facing the entertainment industry is the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in May 2023. While the writers’ demand for residual payments is justified, they have lost significant leverage due to the changing landscape of streaming economics.

Furthermore, writers face new challenges, including the potential threat of artificial intelligence replacing them in the future.

A protester holds a sign criticizing the film studios’ suggestions to substitute writers with generative AI | Looper

Industry analysts argue that poor scripts lacking substance and the popularity of content from the past contribute to the dilemma. It becomes apparent that great writers are crucial for creating hit content, but the industry is currently struggling to generate such content.

One talent agent points to Silicon Valley as a contributing factor to the focus on quantity over quality in the streaming race. The emphasis on building a vast catalog to rival Hollywood’s century-long head start has led to a sacrifice in quality.

An example of this is the heavily criticized and expensive TV series “Rings of Power,” which received poor reviews and had a low completion rate. Despite this, the show was renewed, and its creators profited.

While Silicon Valley takes some blame, traditionalists point to the dominance of Intellectual Property (IP) like Transformers, Avengers, Barbie, and Super Mario, which has overshadowed original creative works.

Filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, and Martin Scorsese have expressed criticism of the current state of the industry, with Scott disapproving of the explosion of superhero movies and Scorsese describing it as “not real cinema.”

The Allure of Streaming Old TV Content

A Quora discussion revealed several reasons why people prefer old TV shows over new ones. One factor is the simplicity of the older shows, which focused on enjoyment rather than complex storytelling or high-tech gadgets. They were more relatable and easily understood, allowing viewers to catch up effortlessly if they missed an episode.

In contrast, modern shows often feel the need to explain every detail, potentially ruining the overall experience. Another theory suggests that our knowledge of behind-the-scenes information has impacted our enjoyment of TV shows, as we long for a time when they were just shows, free from distractions like celebrity gossip and social media.

Other theories include the influence of talented writers from movies and radio, the avoidance of insulting viewer intelligence, and the creative freedom found in older shows.

Source: Quora

It is clear that there are multiple factors impacting the reception of original content, including issues of diversity, the freshness of content, originality, the rise of anti-wokeness, and an oversaturation of content. The industry faces the challenge of finding a balance between appealing to nostalgia and generating fresh, engaging content.

Ultimately, as Harvey Keitel aptly stated, writers remain the lifeblood of content creation, and their role in shaping the future of the industry should not be underestimated.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Nancy Lubale.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Share this Page
Tags
editorial
Nancy Lubale
B2C Expert
Nancy has four years experience writing news coverage across the finance, stocks, forex, cryptocurrency, NFT, blockchain tech and investing fields, previously a content writer for Kraken and a co-founder of Nairobi, Kenya based site KryptoTrends. Nancy’s latest work has been published on various websites including Vauld Insights, Coingape, Forexcrunch, InsideBitcoins and Economywatch. Her personal interests lie in crypto asset research and technical analysis, DeFi, NFTs and on-chain data analysis. Nancy also posts many market insights and crypto price predictions on her Twitter profile @NancyOmanga. Nancy’s current coverage has included market insights, analysis of the best performing asset classes during the 2022 bear market, and the latest regulatory news in the cryptocurrency industry. Nancy graduated with an MSc in Environmental Engineering and Sustainability from the University of Surrey, and was a member of the Surrey Green Society. She also holds a professional certification in Data Processing awarded by 365 Data Science, and several Blockchain Council certificates.
Show more
View all posts by Nancy Lubale
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
While Netflix, Disney, and Amazon Spent $23 Billion On Original Content in 2022, 12 of the Top 15 Shows Are Many Years Old

In a surprising turn of events, the majority of the…

Nancy Lubale
22 seconds ago
Tech News
WeChat’s Mini-Games Attract 400 Million Users Per Month Alone – Other Apps Look to Follow Suit

A recent presentation by China’s game analytics company, Gamelook, revealed…

Lloyd Rick
46 mins ago
Tech News
The Multibillion Dollar Creator Economy is About to Be Revolutionized With Generative AI Tools

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has, within a short period, dynamically…

John Isige
60 mins ago
Tech News
Tesla Expects Sales Boost on Cut Prices and Charging Deals
Stu Clelland
1 hour ago
Automotive
Apple Pushes Back Above $3 Trillion Valuation
Stu Clelland
2 hours ago
Tech & Gadgets
VC Spectra (SPCT)’s Groundbreaking 57.66% User Growth: How Does It Stack Against Binance and OKB?
Michael Abetz
4 hours ago
Press Release
Reports Say Airbnb Revenue ‘Down By 50 Percent’ But the Company Says Number of Active Listings is Actually Rising
Mohit Oberoi
4 hours ago
Tech News