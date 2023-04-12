Tech News

WhatsApp Turns on Payments in Brazil as Meta Looks For New Revenue Streams

WhatsApp has rolled out a series of developments over the course of the past few weeks in pursuit of maintaining their position as a dominant messaging app, but also with the goal of expanding to become a “super app”.

In the same way that Elon Musk has dreams of using Twitter to facilitate X (“the everything app”), WhatsApp has been working to integrate payments into their platform, and this is now being sampled in Brazil for small businesses.

Meta looks to expand revenue streams

Meta has made many forays into many different industries over the last few years. In addition to Facebook, the company now owns WhatsApp, and has made a series of investments into the world of augmented and artificial reality, as well as the financial sector.

WhatsApp’s integration of payments for small businesses is one part of Meta’s ambition to offer as many services as they feasibly can in the coming years.

The company also made a foray into the world of finance with the planned release of Diem, a cryptocurrency that would be backed by a basket of fiat currencies and offered as a part of Facebook to all their billions of members.

The rise of “super apps”

A series of companeis are now trying to compete to release their own “super app“, and Meta believes that WhatsApp is uniquely positioned to be able to help them to expand their revenue streams.

Currently, the East is ahead of the West in this regard, with applications such as WeChat not just offering messaging services for the Chinese, but also facilitating easy payments.

Banks have also been investing into the world of FinTech, but social media companies that decide to enter the world of finance have inherent advantages thanks to their network effects.

