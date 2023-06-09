  • Home
  • Tech News
  • WhatsApp Rolls Out New Channels Feature For Creators and Organization Broadcasts

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Channels Feature For Creators and Organization Broadcasts

Ruholamin Haqshanas
Ruholamin Haqshanas
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new feature called “Channels” that will allow users to follow and receive updates from select creators and organizations.

The feature will enable entities like non-governmental organizations (NGOs), medical research institutions, and fact-checking bodies to send text messages, photos, videos, stickers, and polls to their followers, the company said in a Thursday blog post.

Users can join Channels through an invite link. However, these Channels are one-way conversations, so users won’t be able to reply to these messages.

“We’re aspiring to build the most private broadcast service available. This starts by protecting the personal information of both admins and followers,” WhatsApp said in the blog post, adding:

“As a channel admin, your phone number and profile photo won’t be shown to followers. Likewise, following a channel won’t reveal your phone number to the admin or other followers. Who you decide to follow is your choice and it’s private.”

Image Source: WhatsApp

WhatsApp Channels to Roll Out to Users in Colombia and Singapore

The Channels feature will be initially rolled out to users in Colombia and Singapore, with WhatsApp eventually planning to extend the availability of the feature to a broader set of countries

The early adopters of the feature will include the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organisation, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, the Singapore Heart Foundation, and fact-checker Colombia Check.

Meta is aiming to earn money from the feature down the road, with one possible revenue stream coming in the form of a payment service for businesses operating Channels.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is also considering removing end-to-end encryption to facilitate larger audiences and exploring the possibility of promoting Channels in a directory.

Mark Zuckerberg, commenting on the move, said, “Today we’re announcing WhatsApp Channels — a private way to follow people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp.”

WhatsApp Aims to Become Go-To Option for Organizations

As with the Communities feature launched by WhatsApp last year, Channels is an attempt by the platform to become a go-to option for organizations and authorities to issue alerts and updates to users.

The Channels feature rollout follows a similar update to Instagram, also owned by Meta Platforms (META), which has launched a similar option for creators.

Last month, the company released a major upgrade, adding a message editing function to provide users with an easy way to fix typos or errors in their messages.

Aside from the editing functionality, WhatsApp has also launched some other privacy features to give its 2 billion users more conversational avenues.

For instance, the company has introduced a privacy feature called Chat Lock which helps make intimate conversations “even more private” by locking them and also hiding their notifications.

Read More:

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Ruholamin Haqshanas.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Ruholamin Haqshanas

Ruholamin Haqshanas is a graduate of Herat University and a cryptocurrency and finance journalist with over three years of experience in the field.
While studying for his bachelor's degree in Mechatronics, Ruholamin also developed a keen interest in the FinTech space. He began as a freelance technology writer but turned…

View full profile ›

More by this author:
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!