WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Feature ‘Chat Lock’ for Intimate Conversations

WhatsApp has introduced a new privacy feature called Chat Lock which helps make intimate conversations “even more private” by locking them and also hiding their notifications.

In its blog, WhatsApp said, “Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint.”

To lock a chat, the user would need to select the conversation – which can be a group or a one-to-one chat – and then select the lock option.

In order to view these chats, the user would need to slowly pull down on the inbox and authenticate with the password or biometric.

WhatsApp said that the feature would be “great” for users who either share the phone with others “or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives.”

WhatsApp said that gradually it would add more features to Chat Lock including enabling users to create a custom password for private chats – which can be different from the phone password.

It would also look at adding a feature to lock companion devices.

Notably, WhatsApp’s parent company Meta Platforms has been working to add more features to the messaging app – as well as avenues to better monetize the over 2 billion users.

WhatsApp Launches Chat Lock Feature for Intimate Chats

Notably, some users find Signal app better in terms of privacy and encryption. Like Signal, WhatsApp chats are also end-to-end encrypted.

In March, the company said that it would rather leave the UK market rather than weaken the encryption as mandated by the country’s online safety bill.

With the Chat Lock feature, WhatsApp has added another privacy feature to the popular messaging app.

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) acquired WhatsApp for $19.3 billion in 2014 and has since looked at various ways to monetize the user base.

Read our guide on buying Meta Platforms stock

It lets businesses send paid messages to users and during the Q1 2023 earnings call it said that paid messaging rose 40% in the quarter as compared to the previous quarter.

Last year, WhatsApp partnered with Indian retail giant Reliance Industries to let users shop for groceries through the app.

Meta Platforms Sees AI and Metaverse as Key Long-Term Drivers

Meta Platforms’ CEO Mark Zuckerburg has stressed that AI is the company’s top priority in the short-term – while in the long term, it is pivoting to metaverse.

Some Meta Platform investors have been wary of the company’s metaverse investments which have been a drain on its profits.

However, many analysts believe that the metaverse is crucial for the company’s long-term success.

During the Q1 2023 earnings call, Zuckerburg said that while there was a perception being built that the company is backing out from metaverse, it would continue to invest in the business which is losing over $10 billion annually.

Read our guide on the best metaverse coins

It has also launched 3D avatars on WhatsApp as it looks to pivot to metaverse amid sagging user growth.

Related stock news and analysis