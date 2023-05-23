What You Need to Know Before Telling the ChatGPT App Anything Personal

OpenAI has released its official ChatGPT iOS app in response to artificial intelligence’s recent surge in popularity.

The chatbot’s mobile version is one of the top-rated free apps on the App Store at the moment, rising in the ranks.

However, the free iOS app does include a caution about exposing personal information because the AI trainer may monitor anonymous communications to enhance their systems.

Is Our Data at Risk?

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) has resulted in numerous advancements and innovative applications, but it has also raised concerns about data privacy and security.

One such application is the ChatGPT IOS app, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 (for Plus members) language models.

The new ChatGPT app, which went live on May 18, will be free to use, ad-free, and support voice input, according to the company, though it will initially be available only to users in the United States.

However, it comes at the cost of your privacy.

According to OpenAI’s privacy policy, when users use their services, the company may collect personal information in the input, file uploads, or feedback provided.

This means that if a user asks a ChatGPT question containing any personal information, it will be sent to OpenAI and may be read by a human reviewer.

While the app offers an engaging conversational experience, recent investigations have revealed serious privacy issues that users should be aware of.

Legal privacy concerns arise when personal data is collected without the user’s explicit consent or stored without adequate protection but that doesn’t show the full picture. While users must agree to its privacy policy before using the app, many users likely won’t read through it in its entirety.

These users may not realize that everything they type into ChatGPT can be read by OpenAI.

The ChatGPT iOS app has faced criticism for its data collection practices, raising questions about the extent of personal information it accumulates during conversations.

While OpenAI claims to prioritize user privacy, uncertainties remain regarding the retention period and usage of the collected data, as well as the measures taken to safeguard it from unauthorized access.

With a growing number of data breaches occurring in various industries, it is crucial to evaluate the security measures implemented by any application handling personal information.

Although OpenAI assures users of robust security protocols, the ChatGPT app’s vulnerability to potential data breaches remains a concern.

A single breach could expose vast amounts of sensitive user data, such as conversations, personally identifiable information, and even potentially compromise users’ digital identities.

Hackers Are Using ChatGPTs Popularity to Spread Malware

Potential privacy breaches from OpenAI aren’t the only potential threat either. Recently, there have been reports of hackers increasingly utilizing ChatGPT-themed lures to propagate malware across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

On May 3, Meta announced that malware impersonating ChatGPT was spreading across its platforms.

The tech giant claimed that since March 2023, 10 malware families had been discovered by its security teams, infecting consumers’ devices with harmful software using ChatGPT and related themes.

According to a blog post by Meta security engineers Duc H. Nguyen and Ryan Victory, in one instance, threat actors produced malicious browser extensions that were sold in official web stores under the pretense of offering ChatGPT-based capabilities,

To deceive people into downloading malware, they advertised these dangerous extensions on social media and through sponsored search results.

However, Meta claims to have taken quick action against the malware, which it has also linked to Vietnamese threat actors.

A Remarkable Technology Riddled With Potential Dangers

One thing is certain – the genius of this AI tool lies not in the novelty of the idea but in the quality of the information it generates, as well as its approachability and ease of use.

By leveraging AI, ChatGPT can engage in intelligent text exchanges with users, making it appear as if they are speaking with a real person.

The ChatGPT model is undoubtedly valuable. Users create prompts by asking questions and looking for hilarious answers, creating content, improving their writing or Excel skills, finding and fixing a bug in code, or summarizing a book.

Many people are also curious about how the AI chatbot might disrupt various industries and replace programmers, authors, and even doctors.

And since users can now access it easily on their mobile devices rather than just their PCs, they are more likely to pull up the bot and utilize it throughout the day.

As a result, they are more likely to provide more personal information than they intended.

While the ChatGPT app offers an intriguing conversation experience, it is crucial to be aware of the privacy concerns associated with its usage.

Personal data collection and storage, the risk of data breaches, the sharing of conversational data, a lack of transparency and user control, and the potential for manipulation and abuse should be considered/

Since artificial intelligence is still in its infancy, it should be used with caution until everyone has become accustomed to having these chatbots in their lives.

