What Funding Winter? Character.AI Becomes Unicorn after $150 Million Fund Raise

Character.AI, an AI chatbot start-up founded by two former Google employees Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas has raised $150 million in the recent funding round which values the company at $1 billion.

While there has been a funding winter and many startup companies are facing trouble in raising funds, AI has been a different ballgame altogether. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a multi-year investment in ChatGPT parent OpenAI.

While Microsoft hasn’t disclosed the amount and only said that it’s a “multi-billion dollar” investment, reports suggest that the amount is around $10 billion.

PitchBook data shows that so far in 2023, AI investment is around $1.5 billion. To put that in perspective, AI firms received the same amount in all of 2020.

Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Baidu, and Alibaba are among the tech names that see AI as a big opportunity.

Coming back to Character.AI, it raised $150 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Former Charater.AI investors including Elad Gil, former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, SV Angel, and A Capital also participated in the funding round.

Commenting on the fundraise, Charater.AI said, “The funds raised allow Character.AI to continue its significant growth trajectory by expanding its compute abilities resulting in a more sophisticated model with advanced reasoning and greater accuracy, delivering new features and capabilities to users, and expanding its engineering team.”

Character.AI Becomes Unicorn after Fundraise

While Character.AI was founded in 2021, it launched the platform’s beta version in September 2022 and the response so far has been astonishing.

The platform is nearing almost 100 million monthly visits and the metric has risen fourfold in the last two months alone.

The engagement numbers are also encouraging and in its release, Character.AI said that users who sent a message spend an average of two hours on the platform. The company is now ranked among the top 400 websites globally based on Similarweb rankings.

Character.AI also announced the early preview of its C1.2 which it says “can help draft emails, assist with test prep by being a study buddy, brainstorm ideas and much more.”

After the funding round, Andreessen Horowitz General Partner Sarah Wang would join Character. AI’s board. The fund has a long history of investing in disruptive tech companies and last year it backed WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann’s next project.

Commenting on the Character.AI investment, Andreessen Horowitz said, “We believe a platform of this nature has the potential to transform how humans connect not just with AI, but more broadly reinvent how we interact with technology as a whole in our everyday life.”

AI Companies Are Getting Good Interest from Investors

Only about a year back EV (electric vehicle), autonomous driving, and space startups were quite hot among VC firms.

However, given the turmoil in these industries, AI has emerged as a good bet for VC companies looking to deploy funds.

As for Character.AI, it is still a pre-revenue company. However, Shazeer said that the company would launch a paid subscription “in the not distant future.” He is also open to the idea of an ad-supported model to monetize the user base.

Meanwhile, even as AI is getting good traction, many would raise their fingers at the kind of valuations that AI companies are attracting and a $1 billion dollar valuation for a pre-revenue company might seem lofty to many.

We saw something similar in the green energy space where startup companies with no real revenues were valued at a higher valuation than established profitable players.

It eventually did not end well and most green energy companies that listed over the last two years trade at a fraction of their IPO price. Also, many EV startups like arrival and Lordstown Motors are now facing a survival battle.

Would things be different for AI companies amid a flurry of companies targeting the space? We’ll have to wait and see.

