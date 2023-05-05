What do Primates, Parrots and Giraffes Have in Common? They Can Do Statistics

A landmark study released Thursday showed that Giraffes can reason using probabilities and statistics. To be clear, Giraffes aren’t doing college statistics, calculating p-values or examining normal distributions.

Researchers at the University of Barcelona, University of Leipzig, and Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology used a simple test to show that Giraffes understand probability to some extent.

Giraffes love carrots but aren’t big fans of zucchinis so the researchers chopped up a bunch of both and put them into 2 transparent tubs so that the Giraffes could see them. Both tubs had some of both vegetables but one had many more carrots than zucchini and the other had more zucchini than carrots.

NPG’s YouTube channel documented two of these tests.

The researcher then took a handful of vegetables from both tubs, making sure that the Giraffe couldn’t see what was in their hand, only which tub the vegetables came from. All 4 Giraffes studied chose the handful that came from the tub that has more carrots than zucchini.

They then performed 3 more similar tasks to confirm their results, using different proportions of carrots and zucchini. They found that the Giraffes were reliably able to choose correctly in these tests as well.

This study shows that the Giraffes were able to determine which handful was more likely to have carrots. Though the researchers note that it’s possible that the Giraffes weren’t thinking of probabilities but that they just choose the hand that came from the jar that has a greater number of carrots.

Why is This Important?

You may be thinking, who cares if Giraffes use a bit of statistics to make decisions to get more carrots? It’s true that this fact in and of itself is not too important. However, it shows that animals with relatively tiny brains can perform much more complex cognitive tasks than previously thought.

Determining the cognitive abilities of animals is incredibly difficult because we can’t ask them about them. Even the smallest insights into animal cognition can be major steps in the field. This study seems to prove that even animals with small brains can perform complex cognitive tasks.

The research will likely inspire more tests on other animals with small brains to see if they possess the same abilities. At the time of writing, only primates, the New Zealand Kea parrot, and Giraffes have been proven to understand probabilities to some degree.

Related Articles:

How Companies Trick You Into Paying Them More Money With Dark Patterns

How to Buy Bitcoin – Beginner’s Guide

Canada Wants To Force Tech Companies To Pay for News