If you were a US Facebook user at any time between 2007 and 2022, this is your final opportunity to file a claim for its $725 million class-action lawsuit settlement. Don’t miss out on your chance to participate in this settlement.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to settle a lawsuit related to a data breach involving Cambridge Analytica. The lawsuit alleges that the personal information of millions of Facebook users was improperly accessed and used to support Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

It is unclear how much each individual will receive, as the amount depends on the total number of valid claims submitted by users. If many people submit claims, the settlement money will be divided, resulting in each person receiving a smaller amount.

Breach Uncovered in 2018

In 2018, a data breach was uncovered involving Cambridge Analytica, a company that had close ties with Donald Trump’s campaign. They paid a large sum of money to a Facebook app developer who helped them obtain personal information from approximately 87 million Facebook users. This information was then used to influence American voters during the 2016 election, ultimately resulting in Trump being elected as the 45th president of the United States.

As a way to make amends, Meta has agreed to pay $725 million. If you had a Facebook account between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, you may be eligible for compensation. To claim your share, you must complete a form online or on paper and submit it by August 25. The discovery of this issue caused widespread outrage.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, faced tough questioning from prominent figures in the US. Some users even considered deleting their accounts in response. This setback slowed Facebook’s growth, leading to a rise in the popularity for alternative social media platforms like TikTok.

Nevertheless, Facebook remains a major player in the industry, boasting over 2 billion users worldwide, with 250 million in the US alone.

Data Privacy Concerns Beyond Cambridge Analytica

Additionally, their new app, Threads, is not accessible in the EU due to privacy concerns. As a result of this situation, impacted Facebook users in the United States can seek compensation for the breach.

This significant case serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding our personal information in the digital era. If you meet the requirements, be sure to apply before the deadline to receive your fair portion of the settlement.

