Webb Telescope Scientists Confirm it is Looking at Earliest Galaxies in the Universe

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured images of four galaxies formed just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.

On Tuesday, two papers provided images of four galaxies believed to be the earliest galaxies in the universe as they are full of young stars that lack most of the heavier elements seen in today’s Universe, according to a report by Ars Technica.

The new work uses Webb’s NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph) instrument, developed to receive more information by observing infrared light, to capture the full spectrum of four galaxies in a region of space that had earlier been imaged by the Hubble.

Of these four galaxies, two were previously identified by the Hubble Space Telescope, and the other two were just recently spotted by the Webb Telescope.

These early galaxies were formed between 460 million and 325 million years after the Big Bang, with the latter being the youngest galaxy ever to have its age confirmed through spectroscopy.

“They’re all also faint enough that we had never had an instrument that even could have obtained their spectra prior to putting the Webb in space,” the report said.

What Do These Galaxies Look Like?

The newly-captured galaxies are relatively small. They contain about 100 million and 1 billion times the mass of the Sun’s worth of stars, which makes them similar in size to the Small Magellanic Cloud, or Nubecula Minor, which is a dwarf galaxy near the Milky Way.

However, the imaging suggests that they are forming stars at a rapid pace. More specifically, star formation in these new galaxies is 10 times faster than the rate of star formation in the Small Magellanic Cloud.

Furthermore, the stars appear to be extremely young. Observations show that half the stars in the newly-captured galaxies are less than 70 million years old—perhaps considerably less.

The galaxies also have very few heavy elements, which would have been created by an earlier generation of stars. Even the galaxy with the heaviest elements had less than 10 percent of what is present in the Sun.

All of this aligns with current models of galaxy formation based on the dark energy/cold dark matter model of cosmology, which contends that dark matter consists of a weakly interacting particle whose velocity dispersion in the early universe was too small to erase structure on a galactic scale.

Nevertheless, there are still earlier galaxies that require more in-depth investigation. Moreover, there may be more galaxies formed shortly after the Big Bang, which could be uncovered through more comprehensive space studies.

Only 300 Million Years of Unexplored History

The newly-discovered galaxies existed between 300 to 500 million years following the Big Bang, which occurred over 13 billion years ago. At the time these galaxies were formed, the universe was only two percent of its current age.

That means the galaxies are from what is called “the epoch of reionisation.” This phase took place after the cosmic dark ages caused by the Big Bang and is when the first stars are believed to have emerged.

“The frontier is moving almost every month,” Pieter van Dokkum, an astronomer at Yale University, said in a comment to Nature, adding that only 300 million years of unexplored history of the universe remain with this latest discovery.

“It is now at z = 13, leaving only 300 million years of unexplored history of the Universe between these galaxies and the Big Bang.”

Read More