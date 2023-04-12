Warren Buffett Backed BYD Invents New Shock Absorber Tech For its Premium EV Marque

BYD is a car company that has dreams of rivalling some of the largest in the world, such as Tesla. The company is backed by the likes of Warren Buffett and has already produced a series of important innovations that are sure to help propel the industry forwards.

Now, the company has developed a brand new shock absorber, which is to be used for their new premium EV Marque.

Buffett is backing BYD to build safe EVs

Although he did not choose to invest in the dominant EV company Tesla, Buffett has expressed interest in the space more broadly.

He has been invested in the company since 2008, when he acquired a 7.73% stake in the company, meaning that he is one the largest shareholders.

Introducing DiSus System — first full stack self-developed intelligent body control system The Yangwang U9 equipped with DiSus-X showcased its ability to dance, jump and drive even with only three wheels. pic.twitter.com/Ivxyd8xTpv — BYD (@BYDCompany) April 10, 2023

BYD invents new shock absorber for their EVs

Tesla have been forced to face a large degree of criticism for the safety of their vehicles: whilst some people believe that they are the safest cars known to man, others have complained that the technology has sometimes been misused.

BYD aims to be at the forefront of safety in electric vehicles, and although their company has a long way to go their CEO is confident that their new shock absorber will help to compete with the likes of Citroen.

The company believes that this will help them to compete in the space of suspension, and make their cars far more comfortable in addition to being safer.

Chinese car companies continue to compete with the West

As a Chinese electric vehicle company, there are a lot of eyes on the potential Tesla rival. Chinese companies have several advantages thanks to the cheaper labour costs in China and the the fact that they don’t always respect US patents.

However, currently Tesla remains to the be dominant in the space of electric vehicles, and maintains the highest scores in terms of car safety and comfort.

Relevant news: