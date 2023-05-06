Warner Discovery Streaming Services Add 1.5 Million Subscribers in Q1 2023

The streaming services owned by the recently merged Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) company managed to add 1.5 million new subscribers to their platforms during the first quarter of the year according to the firm’s latest quarterly earnings report.

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment of the business, which includes the popular streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+, benefitted from the success of popular franchises such as The Last of Us and Succession and leveraged on that to keep expanding their user base.

Almost half of those new users came from the United States, where the DTC unit has amassed a total of 55.3 million subscribers thus far while the firm’s international users ended this quarter at 42.3 million.

WBD estimates that each of the first-season episodes of The Last of Us had an average viewing of nearly 31 million people in the United States alone. The show is also considered the most-watched show in the history of HBO Max in both Europe and Latin America.

Meanwhile, Episode 9 – the first-season finale – broke the series own record of single-day viewing with over 8.2 million people tuning in on the day of its release.

More Numbers About Warner Bros Discovery’s DTC Segment

Overall, the DTC business has a subscriber base of 97.6 million and generated average revenues per user (ARPUs) of $7.48. The US is the most profitable geographical segment of the two with ARPUs of $10.82 per user while international users brought an average of $3.48 each.

During this first quarter, the DTC unit brought total revenues of $2.46 billion, most of which came from the distribution of its original content. The unit also posted a positive adjusted EBITDA during the period and executives are confident that the segment will turn a profit by the end of 2023.

“We made a meaningful turn this quarter with $50 million in segment EBITDA and 1.6 million net adds, and we feel great about the trajectory we are on. In fact, we now expect our U.S. DTC business to be profitable for 2023 – a year ahead of our guidance”, commented David Zaslav, the President & CEO of the media conglomerate.

DTC distribution revenues during the period experienced a 1% drop as lower wholesale revenues overshadowed the positive impact of positive net subscriber additions. Meanwhile, advertising revenues experienced a 29% jump that was primarily driven by a higher number of subscribers who signed up for the platforms’ ad-supported tiers.

Good News on the DTC Front Hardly Impact WBD’s Battered Finances

Overall, WBD’s finances are not yet in a good place. During the first quarter of the year, the business brought $10.7 billion in revenue but reported net losses of $1.1 billion along with negative free cash flows of $930 million.

The company ended the first three months of the year with $2.6 billion in cash reserves and a behemoth-sized net debt of $49.5 billion.

The Network’s segment remains the most robust for WBD and it is now made up of a large portfolio of top channels such as CNN, Discovery, TNT, and TLC. During the first quarter, this segment brought total revenues of $5.58 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.29 billion.

However, advertising revenues for this segment experienced a significant 14% drop due to “soft advertising markets” both in the United States and overseas. Meanwhile, the distribution segment also experienced a 3% decline caused by a decline in subscription revenues from consumers within the US primarily.

