Warehouse Robotics Startup Robust.AI Raises $20m in Series A-1

Robust.AI, a robotics startup focused on manufacturing and warehouse logistics, has raised $20 million in a Series A-1 funding round.

Led by Prime Movers Lab, the funding round saw investment from a number of major VC firms, including Future Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, JAZZ Ventures, and Playground Global, according to a Thursday report from TechCrunch.

JAZZ Ventures and Playground Global also led Robust.AI’s $15 million Series A funding round in late 2020.

The startup was founded in 2019 by Anthony Jules and Rodney Brooks, who initially had no intention of making hardware when they started the company.

“We started off trying to be a software-only company,” Jules said in an interview with TechCrunch. “We started looking at the space and decided there was a great opportunity to really create something that was transformative for people.”

“Once we got excited about it, we did very standard product work to understand what the pain points are and what it was that would really help people in this space. We had a pretty clear vision of what would be valuable.”

Robust.AI Offers Autonomous Warehouse Cart

Robust.AI operates in the competitive warehouse space, and in order to stand out from the crowd, it offers a unique product.

The company’s product includes an autonomous warehouse cart called Carter that comes with its software offering, Grace.

The startup offers clients the two products bundled, with a Robots as a Service (RaaS) payment model, a business model in which robotics companies offer the use of their robot devices via a subscription-based contract.

Larger corporations can also opt to pay upfront if desired.

According to Brooks, the startup began building Carter after discovering that there weren’t systems on the market with the onboard hardware the startup is trying to push. The startup’s technology is powered by the Myriad processor from Intel, which provides four teraflops per second.

Videos of Robust.AI’s products showcase their flexibility, which can navigate autonomously, follow workers around after a quick setup, and can be manually moved by human employees when needed.

“Very often people think about automation as a perfect or complete substitute for people,” explained Jules.

“But it just doesn’t work that way. If you think about the overall system and what needs to be done — and think about it as a balance between what machines do and what people do to maximize productivity and cost-effectiveness — you end up with better solutions.”

Robust.AI’s co-founders have extensive experience in the robotics industry.

Brooks was previously an MIT professor and co-founder of iRobot and Rethink before the latter’s 2018 closure. Meanwhile, Jules was a former student of Brooks and has worked with him over the years.

Warehouse Space Grows Amid Increasing Demand

The warehouse space has seen significant growth in recent years.

According to a report by Business Standard, the warehouse space grew approximately 45% in the first nine months of 2022 despite global supply chain issues and other headwinds.

The report even estimated that net absorption could reach an all-time high of 43 million sq ft by 2022-end as businesses open up and consumer demand improves.

Currently, Locus Robotics and 6 River Systems are some of the bigger players in the industry, which were formed in the wake of Amazon’s 2012 acquisition of Kiva.

