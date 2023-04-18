Want to Converse With Beethoven? ChatGPT-Powered SuperChat App Let’s You

OpenAI’s ChatGPT introduced a new dimension in the technology world, officially starting an artificial intelligence war, pitting global tech powerhouses against each other. However, the real war is happening in a different realm altogether with the emergence of generic AI chat apps.

Gorilla Technologies, the company known for several software products like Brass, an iPhone customization app, and StickerHub, a sticker maker platform is pushing generative ai technology to a whole new level with the introduction of Superchat.

Superchat is a new AI chat app, that makes it possible for iOS users to chat with virtual characters powered by the popular ChatGPT. Gorilla Technologies’ Superchat is not the only generic AI chat app, but it stands out from the rest with attributes to the virtual characters used by users to explore the platform’s features.

Superchat Breathing Life Into Historical Figures

Characters users can look forward to on Superchat include renowned historical figures such as Shakespeare, Einstein, Cleopatra, and Neil Armstrong, along with those from classic tales or public domain works, like Sherlock Holmes and Snow White, and also those that depict various professions such as chefs, gardeners, or therapists.

Users can also engage with Gorilla Technologies’ own characters like Aria, a customized ChatGPT assistant. Aria allows users to automate some of their everyday tasks like email writing or marketing research.

“The goal is to make AI technology accessible to everyone, not just people who know how to write great prompts,” Gorilla Technologies CEO Guglielmo Faglioni explained. “And we think this app will be a great tool for kids who want to learn more about historical figures by chatting to cool characters like Shakespeare.”

According to the software developer, Superchat has been structured like a messaging app where users can have multiple conversations with different AI chatbots at the same time.

The AIs themselves are powered by OpenAI technologies—specifically GPT-3.5-turbo, while Midjourney supports the creation of artworks for the characters.

Gorilla Technologies is offering several characters on the Superchat app for free but to unlock the rest, users will need to signup for a premium subscription.

In comparison to existing AI chatbots, Superchat’s premium subscription is significantly pricy, with the cheapest plan available for $1.35 per week for users who choose an annual deal of approximately $70 per year.

Users may find this offer extremely expensive considering there are many AI chatbots that are free to use.

The weekly subscription does not make it better either at $6.99, especially if Gorilla Technologies’ primary target market is children.

It is also possible Gorilla Technologies is targeting curious people with the $6.99 weekly plan who may want to try the app for a short period and then cancel the subscription as opposed to users who may want to stay on the app for a year upfront.

The company will use some of the money from the subscriptions to pay for the cost of OpenAI’s APIs.

Gorilla Technologies is sweetening the deal by allowing subscribers to share the premium accounts among family members. One premium subscription can be shared across multiple users in one family.

All the same, the idea of giving an AI a distinct personality and having it engage with users is quite intriguing. It adds a unique aspect to the technology and can enhance user experience.

Intuitive Characters but Less Convincing

Having said that, it’s worth noting that the characters on Superchat could benefit from a bit more fine-tuning (configuration).

Although they appropriately introduce themselves as the character or persona they embody, their subsequent interactions lack distinct speech patterns that would make them sound like the characters they represent.

For example, one might anticipate Dracula to pepper his conversations with a resounding “Bwhahaha,” but he communicates in a manner similar to any generic AI chatbot.

However, some characters performed satisfactorily. Take Zeus as an example; after elucidating the natural phenomenon of lightning in response to a science-related question, he proudly declared his own ability to create lightning.

One interesting fact is that Superchat’s characters seem to be aware of their own history, blending it into the conversations. Unfortunately, their speaking style is far much closer to that of a generic AI.

For that reason, Gorilla Technologies’ character chatbot falls short of what users on rival Poe experience. Poe is Quora’s chatbot, it has advanced such that users can now create their own bots using prompts.

The feature, although designed for character creation, has also been utilized to develop a chatbot with a pirate persona.

The chatbot communicates using pirate slang, like “Avast, ye scurvy dog! What be yer business?”, instead of conventional language such as “How can I assist you?”

Gorilla Technologies says plans are ongoing to make the characters on Superchat speak in the expected persona and must do so because competition in the niche area is gradually gaining traction.

Google could be entering the market following the acquisition of AI avatar startup Alter for $100 million last fall. Neosapienc, a Korean tech startup was able to raise $12.5 million to build Typecast, a synthetic voice and video platform allowing users to turn text into video.

D-ID is doing something much closer to what Gorilla Technologies has achieved with Superchat, as its ongoing development focuses on integrating a voice and face to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The company’s web platform is more advanced—it currently allows users to engage in face-to-face conversations with a photorealistic AI.

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram recently announced that is trialing AI chats in some of its applications like WhatsApp and Messenger. Discord currently offers ChatGPT-like features on its VoIP and instant messaging social platform.

In-app User Spending Up 4,000% As AI Chatbot Market Surges

Superchat isn’t focused on coming up with new technology but rather aims to capitalize on the enthusiasm surrounding AI chatbots, a market that has witnessed in-app user spending skyrocket by over 4,000% YoY as of March, totaling nearly $3 million in just the leading applications.

As of last month, the top ten AI mobile apps generated over $14 million in revenue this year.

By catering to a younger audience through a relatable messaging experience, Superchat’s chatbots appear more user-friendly compared to visiting OpenAI’s website. The app is available on iOS for free with in-app purchases.

Related Articles: