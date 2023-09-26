Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Henry is a managing editor and writer at Business2Community.com with a passion for writing and…

Alejandro is a financial analyst, business expert, and freelance writer who's been following the markets…

Walmart announced today an exclusive partnership with mobile technology company MobileX to offer new customizable prepaid wireless plans in Walmart stores and online starting at just $4.08 per month.

The plans will launch on walmart.mymobilex.com and in select Walmart (WMT) stores nationwide later this year. This marks Walmart’s latest move to expand and enhance its offerings in the prepaid wireless market.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a new way of approaching their mobile phone plans with the innovation, customization, and reliability provided by MobileX,” said Mehrdad Akbar, Vice President of Merchandising for Wireless at Walmart U.S.

Meanwhile, Peter Adderton, the founder and CEO of MobileX, commented: “With Walmart being the retail leader in prepaid wireless in the U.S., this unique partnership is a game-changer for MobileX and validates our service as a best-in-class option for value-oriented consumers. MobileX achieves this without sacrificing quality.”

The MobileX plan utilizes artificial intelligence to predict customers’ data usage and build customized plans tailored to their individual needs. After a free 10-day trial period, the AI-powered app monitors usage in real-time and allows customers to adjust their plan at any time to maximize savings.

The basic plan starts at just $4.08 per month for talk and text, with extra data available at $2.10 per GB. For $14.88 per month, customers get unlimited talk and text plus 5GB of high-speed data. A $24.88 monthly plan includes unlimited talk and text with 30GB of data.

The plans also offer the option to add unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada for just $4.50 more per month. MobileX provides excellent coverage across the US through its use of the Verizon network.

Walmart Aims at Cost-Conscious Americans with Cheaper Wireless Services

This project could mark a monumental shift for Walmart as well as the prepaid wireless market. The retail giant has been expanding its lineup of affordable prepaid options over the past decade and is already on top. This move could set Walmart up to entirely dominate the rest of the market

In 2009, Walmart began offering Straight Talk Wireless plans exclusively in its stores. The popular prepaid plans run on Verizon’s network and include unlimited talk, text, and data for $45 per month.

Walmart also provides access to other prepaid brands like TracFone and Total Wireless. In 2012, the retailer launched a pilot program with Sprint’s Common Cents pay-as-you-go brand in select stores.

Last year, Walmart introduced its own low-cost prepaid wireless service under the Walmart Family Mobile brand powered by the T-Mobile network. Plans started at $25 per month for additional lines after the first month at $45.

With the new MobileX collaboration, Walmart continues to leverage its scale and influence to negotiate exclusive prepaid wireless deals that offer customers more flexibility at lower costs than traditional postpaid contract plans.

As one of the biggest sellers of prepaid phones and wireless plans, Walmart caters to millions of value-conscious Americans. The launch of these customizable prepaid plans in partnership with an innovative startup like MobileX highlights Walmart’s commitment to owning the prepaid wireless category.

By utilizing AI technology to create completely personalized plans, MobileX and Walmart aim to disrupt the wireless industry’s one-size-fits-all approach. The days of overpaying for unused data could soon be over for Walmart shoppers looking to save money on their wireless bills.

Walmart Expands its Metaverse Presence with New Roblox Experience

On the same day as the MobileX announcement, Walmart also revealed its plans to launch an immersive new experience on the popular online gaming platform Roblox.

Dubbed “Walmart Discovered,” this virtual world aims to provide an innovative way for users to discover new games, digital fashion items, and other experiences recommended by the Roblox community.

“Walmart Discovered is a first-of-its-kind activation that creates a new way for users to ‘find their thing’ by discovering the best games, indie experiences, and virtual items as voted on by the community,” said William White, Walmart’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The experience contains various themed departments, including sports, pets, racing, beauty, and more. Users can explore these departments to find trending user-generated games and virtual goods.

There are opportunities for users to customize their avatars with digital fashion items created by Roblox (RBLX) developers and designers. Users can save items they discover to My Department or purchase them with Robux, Roblox’s virtual currency.

Creators can monetize their work by having their virtual items featured and sold in Walmart Discovered. The experience aims to spotlight over 300 community creators and developers over the next four months.

For Walmart, the launch represents its continued expansion into digital domains beyond traditional ecommerce. As virtual worlds gain momentum, Walmart is positioning itself at the forefront of new metaverse-based retail and marketing opportunities.

Walmart Discovered is now open to all Roblox users ages 13 and up across various platforms including mobile, PC, gaming consoles, and VR headsets.