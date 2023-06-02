Vudu Lands Major Deal With AMC to Add All 200,000 AMC Movies and Shows to Its Platform

AMC Theatres has announced that it will discontinue its streaming service, which launched just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in October 2019, and users will be directed to Fandango’s Vudu platform.

Additionally, movies previously purchased through AMC Theatres On Demand will receive a video quality upgrade, including 4K Ultra HD.

Users who have rented or own eligible titles will receive this premium quality upgrade at no extra cost.

A Groundbreaking Partnership Between AMC and VUDU

In an increasingly competitive streaming landscape, content providers continuously seek innovative ways to captivate audiences and expand their reach.

AMC Networks and Vudu, the popular video-on-demand service, have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership set to shake up the industry.

This collaboration promises to deliver a host of benefits to companies and viewers alike, solidifying their position in the ever-evolving world of digital entertainment.

Starting Thursday, June 1, 2023, AMC Theatres On Demand users can choose to migrate their accounts to Vudu, which now operates as the streaming platform for the theater chain.

This transition will give Vudu users access to a vast collection of more than 200,000 movies and TV shows.

This includes popular titles such as “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” and many more.

As part of the migration process, the companies have announced that movies previously purchased through AMC Theatres On Demand will be upgraded to the highest quality format available on Vudu, including 4K Ultra HD.

In addition, users with relevant titles in their libraries will automatically receive these upgrades without any additional cost.

However, it’s important to note that AMC Theatres On Demand users will no longer be able to watch, purchase, or rent titles through the AMC Theatres On Demand apps or websites.

Instead, they will be required to set up a Vudu account to purchase new titles and migrate their current AMC content library.

As stated on the AMC website, users have until August 31, 2023, to move their existing movie collections to Vudu.

AMC Theatres On Demand offers two options for customers to transfer their current content libraries. They can connect their Vudu account with the same email address or create a new one.

Furthermore, new Vudu customers who previously used AMC Theatres On Demand are entitled to a 15% discount on all purchases made within their first month of using the service.

A New Journey for Both AMC and VUDU

This recent development signifies a significant partnership for both companies.

AMC is the largest theater chain in the United States, with 600 theaters and around 200 million customers.

Meanwhile, Vudu is a well-known digital video-on-demand service founded in 2004. It was initially acquired by Walmart in 2010 and then sold to Fandango in 2020.

With 60 million registered users, Vudu offers over 200,000 options for new releases, catalog movies, and TV shows, including an extensive collection of 4K UHD titles and thousands of free options.

The collaboration between AMC and Vudu opens up exciting possibilities for the future of both companies.

Vudu gains exclusive access to AMC’s highly acclaimed series, enriching its streaming library with engaging and compelling content.

In return, AMC will retain a portion of the films’ streaming proceeds without incurring the operational costs of running a streaming platform.

Cameron Douglas, Fandango’s Vice President of Home Entertainment, expressed excitement about the new opportunity.

He added that AMC Theatres had been a trusted exhibition partner for Fandango for over twenty years.

Nikkole Denson-Randolph, SVP of Content Strategy and Inclusive Programming, also highlighted AMC’s pioneering efforts in releasing films both in theaters and online.

She praised Vudu as a trusted partner to handle the streaming aspect of film releases, while AMC takes pride in serving its guests through various platforms during the pandemic.

A Promising Future For VUDU and AMC

AMC entered into the agreement amidst ongoing financial difficulties, and while the box office is displaying some recovery, it has not fully regained its pre-pandemic strength.

In its most recent financial report, AMC stated that its losses have reduced.

The company reported an adjusted net loss of $179.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $266.3 million in the previous year. Additionally, its total revenues grew to $954.4 million.

It is worth noting that this partnership comes at a time when streaming services have become an integral part of the entertainment landscape.

By embracing partnerships and exploring new distribution channels, companies can remain relevant and ensure that their content reaches a wide and diverse audience.

The partnership between AMC Networks and Vudu marks a significant milestone in the streaming industry.

With the expansion of AMC’s original programming and the integration of high-quality content into Vudu’s streaming library, this collaboration benefits both companies and viewers.

As they continue to innovate and deliver exceptional entertainment experiences, AMC and Vudu are well-positioned to achieve something noteworthy in the fiercely competitive streaming market.

