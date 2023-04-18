Volkswagen ID.7 EV Sedan’s 435 Mile Range Will Give Tesla A Run For Its Money

The electric vehicle feud between Volkswagen (VW) and Tesla deepened on April 17 when the German car manufacturer launched its ID.7 sedan. The global debut simultaneously took place around Europe as well as in the United States and China.

The global launch points to the importance VW attaches to the model which has been christened as an “electric touring saloon” and the pioneer in the ID series.

The ID. 7 sedan is a large five-door hatchback electric car that combines a new, more powerful 210kW (282HP) motor with an optional 86kWh battery and a highly aerodynamic design (with a 0.23 drag coefficient) to get to achieve 435 miles of range on the WLTP cycle as claimed by the manufacturer.

May we introduce you to our newest family member!

Welcome ID.7!* The new top model of our ID. Family:

High performance and efficiency

High level of comfort

High level of comfort

Extremely spacious

Drivers should expect more cautious figures from regulators in the U.S. market where WLTP tends to be 22% higher. According to Yahoo Movies, this might only rival some cheaper Mercedes EQS models. However, it is definitely longer than the 275-mile EPA range of the ID.4 model.

The aerodynamically optimized front end has slender LED headlights that are connected by a thin illuminated strip. It flows into daytime running lights, which double as turn signals.

Although the ID.7 is the latest in the ID.model range that includes ID.3, 4, 5, 6 and BUzz, it is more than just a new body format on the same MEB platform options that the former models are built on. the ID.7 also brings with it the first major upgrade on Volkswagen’s mainstream electric drivetrain since it was launched.

It integrates the APP550 motor announced last week, which raises the power to 210kW, as earlier mentioned, with 545Nm of torque, resulting in improved efficiency. The new motor stores extra power into the same space the previous 201HP motor packed, using optimized magnets, a new inverter, and other assorted enhancements.

The ID.7 Shakes Up Volkswagen’s Interior Technology

Inside, the new car represents the company’s first substantial change in its interior design and technology. It includes an augmented reality heads-up display, a 15-inch entertainment display, a new air conditioning system and customizable favorites buttons.

It also allows individuals to use an “Ida” voice assistant to control several cabin features such as the sunroof which is fitted with smart glass.

Moreover, it has a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and adaptive climate control seats (a first in a Volkswagen), making this VW”s most luxurious electric vehicle (EV) to date.

Just like the updated ID.3, the new model provides a number of driver aids. Travel Assist which uses adaptive lane guidance system to help the driver navigate safely on even backroads, and perform seamless lane changes on highways. The driver aids can also help the car park itself, even if the driver is standing outside.

The EV manufacturer has not released any information on the pricing for the ID.7, but it will go on sale in Europe and China in the last quarter of 2023 and sometime in 2024 for the North American market.

The EV may be a tough sell in North America, where crossovers and SUVs dominate. However, if it lives up to those ranges VW claims, it could be a real contender.

