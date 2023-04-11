Visa Launches an Interoperable Digital Payments Platform Called Visa+

Visa is launching today a new interoperable digital payments service called Visa+ that aims to facilitate the process of sending and receiving money regardless of which platform the users opt to rely on.

Visa+ allows users of payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, DailyPay, i2c, TabaPay, and Western Union to seamlessly transfer funds between these platforms. The payments giant will not be requiring that users link a Visa card to use the service. Instead, by linking a personalized payment address to their existing payment app accounts, users can quickly send and request money from friends and family using any of the partner apps.

Current companies not yet supporting Visa+ include Square, Block’s Cash App, Zelle, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay. However, Visa aims to expand the reach and capabilities of Visa+ over time by bringing additional fintechs, neo-banks, digital wallets, and payment networks on board.

According to Visa, the new service will be available in late 2023 for US consumers first while the company aims to make it accessible to customers in other countries within the second and third quarters of 2024.

Visa+ comes to join Visa Direct, a solution created by the payments company to enable real-time money transfers between commercial partners, banks, fintechs, neobanks, and digital payments platforms.

According to the company’s stats, in 2021 Visa Direct processed a total of $5 billion in transactions. The program is available in more than 180 countries via a network composed of over 65 ACHs and 16 card providers.

Some of Visa Direct’s key “enablers” that support this solution include Stripe, Checkout.com, and Worldpay.

Visa+ Could Radically Change the Payments Industry and Fuel Crypto Adoption

Visa+ has implications for both mainstream consumers and the cryptocurrency industry. For regular users, Visa+ provides an easy way to split bills, pay each other back, or simply transfer money between digital wallets at any time.

This helps users make payments in a quicker, more convenient manner without the hassle of exchanging account information or card details. Transactions between Visa+ partners are fast, low-cost, and offer enhanced security, and tracking compared to cash or checks.

In contrast, the growth of interoperable payment networks could strengthen cryptocurrencies by making digital assets more functional and useful as a medium of exchange.

If more mainstream payment apps integrate crypto functionalities and interoperate with one another, cryptocurrencies have the potential to become more widely accepted and less volatile.

Users could spend cryptocurrencies instantly to pay for goods and services by using these interconnected payment platforms. This could boost the adoption of cryptos in daily life and increase mainstream interest in digital currencies.

For Visa, this is an important step to ensure that the company will continue to be a relevant player in the payments industry in the future as it is leveraging its network to facilitate transfers that would be otherwise impossible in the current environment.

How to Sign Up to the Platform?

To use Visa+, consumers must first register for an account with one of the participating payment apps. Then have to link a Visa+ payment address to send and receive funds, which is generated automatically once the account is verified.

No fees will apply to personal payments or transfers between Visa+ partners at this point. Visa and its partners hope to attract new users by highlighting the seamless experience and speed of money movement across platforms.

As more partners integrate with Visa+, the platform will gain additional payment methods, use cases, and global acceptance. If adopted widely, Visa+ could transform how people interact with money on a day-to-day basis through connected digital payment services.

