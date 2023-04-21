Vesey Ventures Has $78m to Back Early Stage Fintechs With Bespoke ‘Strategy Sheets’

Eli-Lorch, Lindsay Fitzgerald, and Julia Huang, all former managing directors of AMEX Ventures, the venture capital arm of American Express, founded Vesey Ventures in early 2022, as a ‘Strategy Sheets’ focused fintech venture firm.

AMEX is recognized for its investments in innovative startups that focus on technology, digital commerce, and financial services. The aim is to collaborate with these startups to create new products and services for consumers, while also driving strategic value for American Express.

Before branching out to start Vesey Ventures, the trio had worked together for nearly a decade, making early investments in over 50 fintech firms, including global leaders like Stripe, Melio, Plaid, and Trulioo.

Working together as managing directors saw Lorch, Fitzgerald, and Huang form a lasting-bonds that helped engineer more than 100 partnerships allowing startups and financial institutions to collaborate on innovative business ideas.

Vesey Ventures Eyes Early-Stage Fintech Startups

Vesey Ventures was built on 30 years of cumulative experience at the management level, in one of the world’s leading credit card companies. Its founders currently apply their vast experience to new early-stage investments, although with a twist.

Vesey Ventures plans to exceed the typical term sheets by introducing customized “Strategy Sheets” detailing their approach to utilizing their network as the first business development team for companies.

Essentially, the firm aims to invest in early-stage fintech and support technology startups to focus on avenues where possibilities for early collaboration with established financial players are present.

A year and a half after exiting AMEX, the trio has closed a $78 million debut fund to push the firm’s mission to greater heights.

The new venture capital fund, Vesey Ventures, took its name from the street where American Express is located in New York City. However, the founders did not confirm whether American Express is involved as a limited partner.

This is not a small feat for a female-led company, considering the latest report from PitchBook, cited by The Information. Up until now, “female-led venture firms in the U.S. have raised only $74 million this year.”

That said, the closure of the $78 million debut fund, elevates Vesey Ventures, with more capital raised than all the venture companies led by women in the United States combined.

Furthermore, Vesey has more than doubled the collective amount that female-led VC firms have managed to raise to this point in 2023.

Vesey’s goal is to use the fund to support firms focused on “transforming financial services” from seed to Series B rounds. Its initial investments range between $1.5 million and $3 million, with the option to disburse larger amounts for follow-ons.

According to data in the US and Israel, Vesey has funded five startups so far, including Grain, Equi, Coast, Proper, and Cyrus.

Unlike traditional VC firms, Vesey approaches fintech with a wider scope, which allows it to consider firms outside key areas like consumer and B2B.

Speaking in an interview with TechCrunch, Eli-Lorch said they consider niche areas from embedded fintech, vertical software, and the infrastructure layer to the future of commerce.

In other words, Vesey is intentional when it comes to supporting developments in cyber security, risk, and compliance, and more broadly, Eli-Lorch described it as “all that back office operations of financial services.”

“Another lens that we take is basically any type of technology software innovation that sells into financial services, meaning either financial institutions or fintechs,” she added.

Building Better Business Strategies For Better Outcomes

The founders of Vesey Ventures mutually agreed from the onset that “startups with better business development strategies had better outcomes,” TechCrunch reported.

Using that insight, the trio built a thesis in which Fitzgerald reckons that in the fintech industry, it is not a “nice to have” thing—it is a “need to have.”

Coming from a relatively limited “traditional corporate model” the former AMEX managing directors saw an opportunity that was largely unexplored and decided to implement using “the best of what was clearly working to develop a new business model.”

“Our team, our network — including other VCs and angels, and expanded on it…to sort of bridge the gap between companies in need of new technologies and the startups building those new technologies,” Fitzgerald added.

The partners are now in a position to understand “gen-one” fintech startups, as they refer to them. They recognize an intriguing phenomenon occurring among senior executives of these fintechs.

Despite facing some turbulence in the past couple of years with a significant drop in funding compared to 2021, the fintech industry remains a “long-term” opportunity, according to Vesey.

In their view, the recent downturn in funding has not dampened the overall bullish outlook on fintech.

“You only need to look at the past quarter of volatility and upheaval in the financial services industry to really reference that there are many, many problems that still need to be solved,” Huang said in the interview.

Vesey Ventures goes beyond funding startups and letting them figure out the business landscape on their own. On the contrary, they assist companies to build long-term business growth models to “become trusted financial institutions.”

“Having said that, things are cyclical…it’s like when the tide goes out, you see who’s sort of naked right? And for us, that is the infrastructure layer…that we always help our companies build and reinforce so that they can become trusted financial institutions for the long term. That has become a really important pillar, and now it’s back in vogue,” Huang added.

The three partners stayed away from active investing in 2021 saying “It was getting way too frothy.”

“Every company was sort of a ‘me too company,’ Huang opined. “So, we decided to take a step back and think about our value proposition and what has legs and what doesn’t.”

The decision to focus on Israel came partly because Eli-Lorch is based there but mainly due to the country’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing fintech hubs. Many firms in Israel are building around fintech, cybersecurity, enterprise software, and data.

Vesey aims to support companies in the country to expand to other global markets like the United States.

he newly-established company remains tight-lipped regarding its limited partners, merely revealing that they comprise seven “highly distinguished financial institutions,” in addition to founders and executives from established financial firms, family offices, and institutional investors.

Related Articles: