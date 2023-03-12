USDC Recovering – Reports FDIC to Pay Out up to 50% of SVB Deposits on Monday

According to Bloomberg News, people with knowledge of the situation have reported that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which is responsible for the emergency breakup of SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O), is hurrying to sell assets and making some of the clients’ uninsured deposits available as early as Monday.

JUST IN: Bank of London officially submits bid for Silicon Valley Bank UK. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) March 12, 2023

FDIC is to Sell Assets and Pay Out SVB Client Deposits on Monday

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a major financial institution that caters to venture capital firms, has been hit hard by a liquidity crisis. This has sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency market, with prices of major digital assets falling. However, there may be some relief in sight as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has reportedly agreed to pay out up to 50% of SVB deposits on Monday.

The news has been particularly welcome for holders of USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. This has led many investors to sigh relief, as USDC is widely used in the cryptocurrency market for trading and liquidity.

FDIC Payout Provides Stability to Market Amid SVB Crisis, but Long-Term Effects Remain Uncertain

The FDIC payout is expected to provide some stability to the market and ease concerns over the potential contagion effect of the SVB crisis. This could result in a further recovery of USDC and other cryptocurrencies as investors regain confidence in the market.

However, it is important to note that the long-term effects of the SVB crisis are still unknown, and the cryptocurrency market remains volatile. The market may continue to experience fluctuations as investors react to ongoing developments and regulatory concerns.

In conclusion, the FDIC payout is good news for holders of USDC and could provide some stability to the cryptocurrency market. However, investors should remain cautious and keep a close eye on market developments as the situation with SVB and other financial institutions continues to evolve.

