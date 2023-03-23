US Treasury Rules on EV Battery Subsidies Worth $100s of Billions to be Set Out End of March

The US Treasury Department is set to release its much-anticipated guidance on sourcing requirements for electric vehicles to qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy incentives next week.

The guidance will be crucial for the auto, battery, and clean energy industries as it will determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in new EV tax incentives will be distributed and who will be eligible, according to a Wednesday report by Reuters.

After revealing the EV battery sourcing rules, Treasury will release guidance around additional tax credits for clean energy projects sited in fossil fuel-dependent communities, those built with domestically produced equipment, and those paying workers prevailing wages and employing apprentices, the report added.

“It will also issue guidance on selling tax credits and making them refundable, which allows entities without tax liability to use them,” the report said, noting that the exact date of the upcoming EV battery sourcing rules is unclear.

The US Aims to Use Incentives to Bring EV Batteries Onshores

The incentives, which are part of the nearly $370 billion in climate change measures included in the IRA passed by Democrats last year, are mainly aimed at bringing products like EV batteries and solar panels onshores.

In other words, these rules are meant to help the US wean off the US dependence on China, which currently dominates the global supply chains of products like EV batteries and solar panels.

For instance, the IRA specifies that a $7,500 EV tax credit is only available to North American-assembled vehicles that use domestically produced minerals and batteries.

Moreover, half of the EV tax credit requires that at least 40% of the value of the critical minerals in the battery has been extracted or processed in the United States or a country with a US free-trade agreement, or recycled in North America.

The other half of the incentives needs the manufacturing or assembly of at least 50% of battery components in North America.

Treasury to Work With Private Sector to Determine Eligibility

Following the revelation that the incentives are largely intended for EVs made using domestically produced minerals and batteries, foreign suppliers objected, saying their products would not qualify for the credits.

However, Lily Batchelder, Treasury Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy, has said the agency will work with the private sector to ensure a “smooth transition” on which vehicles qualify for the incentives and for what amount, according to a report by Politico.

“The adoption of clean vehicles is central to reducing emissions in transportation while protecting Americans from the kinds of spikes in gas prices that we saw at the outset of Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine,” Batchelder said. “However, we can’t trade dependence on foreign oil for dependence on foreign batteries and our forthcoming guidance will strengthen our supply chain.”

Aside from plans to attract EV companies, the US government has also outlined plans to attract semiconductor makers by offering subsidies and tax breaks.

In 2022, the US Senate enacted the CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America) Act that would help increase chip production in the country.

The Act allocates $52.7 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development and came in the wake of a global chip shortage that took a toll on automotive production, which led to the industry losing billions of dollars worth of sales in 2021.

