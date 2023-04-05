US President Joe Biden Says AI Could Be A Danger To Society

United States President, Joe Biden, said that Artificial Intelligence(AI) could be dangerous but its effects on society are yet to be seen. He also added that it was the responsibility of technology companies to ensure their products are safe for public use before releasing them.

US President Joe Biden says Artificial intelligence (AI) “could be” dangerous but it remains to be seen how the technology will affect society https://t.co/NaNja2FIYB pic.twitter.com/mBluldC8vT — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 5, 2023

According a Fortune report, the President called for a meeting on Tuesday with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology to explore the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence along with its potential benefits and concerns.

The council, which consists of academics in science, engineering, technology, and medical experts as well as executives from Microsoft and Google, is chaired by Cabinet-ranked director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Arati Prabhakar.

At the meeting, Biden opened by saying, “Tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public.” When asked if AI was dangerous, Biden said it “remains to be seen” but “it could be”.

However, he went further to say that AI could aid in addressing issues like disease and climate change. Still, its developers also need to consider “potential risks to our society, our economy, and our national security.”

Biden also spoke about social media where he said that its effects on the mental health of the youth in society depicted how harmful new technologies could be. He said, “Absent safeguards, we see the impact on the mental health and self-images and feelings and hopelessness, especially among young people.”

Furthermore, he called for Congress to enact bipartisan privacy legislation which will restrict the amount of personal information that technology companies are allowed to gather. The legislation will further outlaw child-targeted advertising, and give health and safety the top priority when developing new products.

The global dilemma on AI

The president’s remarks come at a time when the debate over how to regulate AI is heating up, with some well-known voices asking for a pause on the technology’s advancement until safety measures can be put in place.

Barely a week ago, Elon Musk and Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, published an open letter asking for a pause of at least 6 months on powerful AI experiments and advancements citing “profound risks to society and humanity”.

During this pause, the letter advised that a set of shared safety procedures for advanced AI design and development that are thoroughly audited and overseen by independent outside experts should be developed and implemented.

The open letter has gathered over 10000 signatures at the time of writing, most of which are from stakeholders and experts in the field of AI, which shows the growing concern over the capabilities and effects of AI on humans.

With the increased concerns, Italy is the first country to take action against the technology by temporarily blocking ChatGPT in its territory, over data privacy issues. As a result, European Union legislators are in talks over the adoption of new regulations to restrict high-risk AI products within the continent.

The move is in contrast to the approach the United States has towards AI which Russell Wald, managing director of policy and society at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, terms “laissez-faire”.

Wald believes that Biden’s remarks at the meeting will most likely not change the country’s standing, but he “is setting the stage for a national dialogue on the topic by elevating attention to AI, which is desperately needed.”

