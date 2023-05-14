Tech News

US Government to Invest in Cultivating Tech Hubs Across the Country With $500 Million

Gina Raimondo

The US government is aiming to transform key cities in middle America into hubs of technological innovation. A start-up investment of $500 million has been allocated for this purpose. The intent is to extend the focus beyond a select few American cities, such as Austin, Texas, Boston, San Francisco, and New York, to include other areas and enhance digital investment there.

This $500 million is part of a $10 billion fund approved under the CHIPS and Science Act in the previous year, intended to stimulate investment in state-of-the-art technologies.

Tech Hubs: A Step Towards Local Innovation and Economic Security

The Department of Commerce issued its inaugural Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the Regional Technology and Innovation Hub program, commonly referred to as Tech Hubs, on Friday.

This initiates the process for eligible organizations across the country to apply for designation as Tech Hubs. These Tech Hubs will serve as a platform for innovators and technologists to live and work.

Establishing a strategic plan to concentrate government investment on technologies such as computer chips, clean energy, among others, has been a primary goal of the Biden administration.

This approach embodies the belief that building domestic prowess is the most effective way to counter China’s rising influence, as leading in specific sectors will bolster both economic and national security.

Fostering Innovation and Bridging the Capital Gap

Out of the approved $10 billion for the program that spans fiscal years 2023 to 2027, $500 million is earmarked for distribution this year. Under the terms of the current funding opportunity, $15 million in planning funds will be awarded to applicants that are recognized as Tech Hubs.

A Department of Commerce official stated that the Department aims to grant five to ten designated Tech Hubs with funding of $50 million to $75 million each later this year to assist in expanding their regional capacity.

The objective of the Tech Hubs is to nurture industries that possess substantial research expertise but lack the capital necessary to support more start-ups.

Many regions of the United States already have advanced technologies. The challenge lies in finding ways to evolve these industries so that government expenditure prompts additional private investment.

Each applicant vying for Tech Hub funding must foster relationships with one or more businesses, a state development agency, worker training programs, a university, as well as state and local government leaders. The program anticipates designating 20 areas as tech hubs, with initial funding targeted towards 10 hubs.

Biden’s Vision for Equitable Opportunities

The Tech Hubs Program aligns with a political narrative that President Biden has emphasized in his speeches.

He has asserted that individuals shouldn’t feel obligated to leave their hometowns to find quality employment, and opportunities shouldn’t be clustered in a limited number of areas while other parts of the country are left in the lurch.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

