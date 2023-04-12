US Government Opens Consultation on How to Regulate AI Chatbots

The US government is seeking public opinion on how to create accountability measures for artificial intelligence tools, with the aim of establishing clear regulations.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has put out a formal public request for comment regarding AI chatbots to help formulate advice for US policymakers about how to approach these emerging technologies, the agency said in a Tuesday announcement.

The inquiry is seeking feedback from researchers, industry groups, privacy advocates, and digital rights organizations on how to develop audits and assessments of AI tools, as well as establishing guardrails for the technology.

The focus is on determining whether AI Systems perform the way companies claim, are safe and effective, avoid discriminatory outcomes or unacceptable levels of bias, and respect user privacy.

The comments will be accepted over the next 60 days. Commenters are not required to respond to every question.

“Much as financial audits create trust in the accuracy of a business’ financial statements, so for AI, such mechanisms can help provide assurance that an AI system is trustworthy,” the NTIA said.

The agency wants to know if there are measures that could be put in place to provide assurance “that AI systems are legal, effective, ethical, safe, and otherwise trustworthy.”

AI Regulation Finds Momentum Amid Privacy and Security Concerns

The new initiative by the US government comes as the development of AI tools continues to drastically expand despite growing concerns that the technology could be used to discriminate or spread harmful information.

The Biden administration has already recommended five principles companies should uphold regarding the development of AI technologies through a volunteer “bill of rights.”

These principles include data privacy, protections against algorithmic discrimination, and transparency around when and how automated systems are being utilized.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has also provided voluntary guardrails that companies can use to limit the risk of AI tools causing harm to the public.

The push for more regulation gathers steam as the rapid adoption of AI tools, such as chatbots, have stirred up concerns in regard to privacy and transparency over how they are trained.

Chatbots and other AI tools have yet to be subject to federal regulations, which have allowed companies to develop and release these types of programs without clear rules and safeguards.

US Lawmakers Have Released Over 100 AI-related Bills

While the US has been historically slow in creating national regulations for rapidly advancing technologies, US lawmakers introduced over 100 AI-related bills in 2021 alone, Davidson told The Guardian in a comment.

“That’s a huge difference from the early days of say, social media, or cloud computing or even the internet when people really were not paying attention.”

European regulators have proposed an AI risk management framework that would categorize AI systems by risk, including unacceptable risk, high risk, limited risk, and minimal risk.

Meanwhile, some other countries have taken a harsher stance toward AI tools.

For one, Italy has become the first country in the West to ban ChatGPT. The country’s Data Protection Authority has also launched an investigation into the AI chatbot due to a suspected breach of data-collection rules and its failure to verify whether its users are older than 13.

Ulrich Kelber, the German commissioner for data protection, has said that Germany may also follow Italy’s lead and ban ChatGPT due to worries about the security of personal information.

Last month, the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy, a leading tech ethics group, asked the FTC in a complaint to halt the commercial releases of GPT-4, citing privacy and public safety concerns.

