US Commerce Department Urges University and Chip Industry Tech Partnership

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stressed the importance of a “robust partnership” between top universities and private industry.

This partnership aims to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity.

“The forecasts are that we’ll be about 100,000 semiconductor technicians short in the next handful of years, if we don’t do something differently,” Raimondo said, adding:

“That’s a huge problem. It’s also an opportunity.”

During an event in Washington organized by Purdue University and industry groups, Raimondo highlighted federal investments in the semiconductor industry.

Her department is committing around $52 billion to this critical sector.

She emphasized that the semiconductor industry is a crucial national security resource.

In the global technology landscape, the US faces increasing competition from other countries, especially China.

To maintain its competitive edge, the US must invest heavily in research and development, as well as workforce training.

Chips and Science Act: Boosting US Technological Competitiveness

To strengthen US technological competitiveness, the Chips and Science Act was enacted last year.

This legislation aims to create semiconductor manufacturing hubs across the country.

It focuses on preserving America’s technological supremacy while countering challenges from China.

Applications for manufacturing funding under the act were opened by the Biden administration at the end of February.

This legislation came after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed US reliance on Asian-produced chips, particularly from Taiwan.

Taiwan has faced frequent threats from Beijing, further highlighting the urgency to develop domestic semiconductor production.

Workforce Development: A Priority for the Industry

The event, attended by approximately a hundred industry representatives, focused on the need for workforce development.

Meeting the demands of the semiconductor sector requires a skilled labor force.

Thomas Sonderman, CEO of SkyWater Technology, expressed concern, stating, “If we don’t have people to get excited like we all did when we joined this industry, then it won’t succeed.”

Manish Bhatia, EVP of global operations at Micron, noted that the biggest challenge was manufacturing memory chips in North America at a competitive scale.

This requires a skilled workforce in various fields, including construction and equipment operation.

Ajit Manocha, president of industry association SEMI, argued that previous estimates of needing 300,000 workers by 2030 are insufficient.

He suggested that 500,000 to 600,000 more people may be required for success in the chip manufacturing industry.

Manocha also called for changes in US immigration policies to retain engineers and advanced degree graduates from other countries.

Secretary Raimondo concluded, “At the end of the day, sustaining this advantage comes back to research and development, and workforce.”

The US must continue to invest in the semiconductor industry to ensure its long-term success and maintain its position as a global technology leader.