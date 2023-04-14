Universal Music is Worried By AI, Asks Streaming Services To Help Block Training

Universal Music Group has requested major streaming services to prohibit artificial intelligence (AI) tools from scraping melodies and lyrics from their copyrighted songs.

The move comes amid increasing concerns regarding AI-generated songs duplicated from the content created by popular artists, the Financial Times reported, citing emails sent by UMG to streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple.

UMG, which controls about a third of the global music market, has been sending requests “left and right” to takedown AI-generated songs, the report said.

The company is also requesting streaming services to don’t allow developers to use their music catalog for developers to train AI technology.

“We will not hesitate to take steps to protect our rights and those of our artists,” UMG reportedly wrote to online platforms in March.

The report further claimed that UMG fears that AI systems could be trained on its copyrighted content to produce songs similar to the style of popular artists like Taylor Swift or Harry Styles.

“Much of [generative AI] is trained on popular music. You could say: compose a song that has the lyrics to be like Taylor Swift, but the vocals to be in the style of Bruno Mars, but I want the theme to be more Harry Styles. The output you get is due to the fact the AI has been trained on those artists’ intellectual property.”

For instance, tracks have been uploaded on the YouTube page titled ‘PluggingAI,’ which sound similar to Kanye West singing songs performed by The Weeknd or SZA.

Websites like Drayk.it enabled users, until a few months ago, to enter a prompt and get a clip that sounded like a custom song performed by Drake.

Google’s MusicLM Poses Biggest Risk to Creative Industry

The most significant development in the AI-generated area is Google’s MusicLM.

The AI system generates music from any text description and has been trained using a data set of more than 280,000 hours of music, according to a research paper.

Notably, Google has not released MusicLM after researchers voiced concerns that there is a “risk of potential misappropriation of creative content.”

The researchers found that around 1% of the music generated by the AI system was a direct copy of copyrighted material. They concluded that it would require further work to “tackle these risks” before making the product available for public use.

UMG is home to several celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Elton John, and The Weeknd.

The company has been pushing to clear out what it calls “lower-quality” music from streaming services, including ambient tracks and AI-generated songs. It told streaming services last month:

“We have become aware that certain AI systems might have been trained on copyrighted content without obtaining the required consents from, or paying compensation to, the rightsholders who own or produce the content.”

AI is Already Replacing Humans in the Workforce

Just recently, China-based marketing agency BlueFocus announced that it will be replacing third-party copywriters and designers with AI technologies.

The Beijing-based company said it will end the hiring of human copywriters and designers “to fully embrace generative AI” and cut expenses.

The move has already sparked concerns about the impact of AI technology on the creative industry.

Music production, copywriting, and design are professions that require creativity and emotion, which are perceived to be uniquely human.

Furthermore, the idea that a chatbot can generate creative content that is tailored to different brand identities and styles is yet to be proven right.

Meanwhile, the growing adoption of AI technologies has also been accompanied by a rise in the voices warning against the potential dangers of such tools.

For one, the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy, a leading tech ethics group, filed a complaint with the FTC, asking the agency to halt the commercial releases of GPT-4, citing privacy and public safety concerns.

