Unity Software Announces Second Round of Layoffs of the Year

The San Francisco-based videogame software developer Unity Software is announcing today that it will be departing 8% of its workforce – approximately 600 employees – as part of an ongoing restructuring effort that aims to position the company for “long-term and profitable growth”.

The announcement came in the form of an 8K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and no letter from the Chief Executive Officer or other similar communication accompanied the document.

Unity estimates that it will spend around $26 million in charges related to these layoffs including severance payments and extended benefits. The details of what the company will offer to those being let go were not disclosed either.

The announcement comes 7 days before the company’s scheduled earnings release covering the first quarter of the year. This is the second round of layoffs for Unity so far in 2023. The last time, on 17 January, the company departed 284 employees.

Back then, John Riccitiello, the CEO of Unity, commented that the company was reassessing its strategies and priorities “in light of the current economic conditions”. Other measures adopted by the management to respond to today’s macroeconomic challenges include a thorough analysis of how its capital is being invested “to come out stronger” from this juncture.

Unity is Paving the Way to Deliver $1B Adjusted EBITDA in 2024

On 22 February, Unity reported its financial results covering both the fourth quarter and the entire 2022 fiscal year. Back then, the software company reported record annual revenues of $1.39 billion and had its first profitable quarter in its history – on a non-GAAP basis – with an operating income of $13 million.

“We made progress reducing costs in 2022 and have a strong cost control program in place for 2023 to drive productivity, including reducing the impact of share-based-compensation and dilution”, the company’s Q4 2022 shareholder’s letter reads.

Unity has managed to grow its high-spending customer base rapidly in the past two years at least, moving from 837 customers who paid more than $100,000 during a trailing 12-month period in Q1 2021 to 1,340 in Q4 2022. This results in a 60% jump in this particular metric in 24 months.

Despite its success, Unity Software delivered a net loss of $919.5 million in 2022 out of total revenues of $1.39 billion. However, the company’s cash burn is relatively contained as it disposed of just $120 million during that year.

As of 31 December, Unity Software had cash reserves totaling $1.58 billion and most of its long-term debt is convertible notes that were worth $2.71 billion. The principal of these notes can and will probably be turned into equity at some point.

Unity is a Major Piece of the Metaverse Puzzle

Unity Software allows developers to create 2D, 3D, augmented reality, and virtual reality experiences via a suite of products and solutions such as Unity Pro, Unity Enterprise, Unity Ads, and Unity Reflect.

The apps built with its software reportedly accumulate over 5 billion downloads and these programs are used by more than 3.9 billion users every month. The company estimates that roughly 50% of all mobile, PC, and console video games were developed by using its solutions.

On March 2022, the firm was included in Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023. The list is made up of 540 well-recognized organizations from multiple countries and industries.

Unity is considered a key infrastructure software provider for the development of the so-called metaverse. The firm’s virtual and augmented reality solutions are used not just by video game companies but also by automobile manufacturers such as Honda and BMW, architecture firms, and even government agencies.

