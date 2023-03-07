Tech News

Unitary Wants to Use AI to Automate Content Moderation And it Has Just Raised £8m

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

Unitary

The world of content moderation has been cast back into the public consciousness with Elon Musk’s open tweets about how the Twitter algorithm has many contentious aspects to it.

The debate has been raging over the ways in which content ought to be moderated, and how best to do so in a manner that is fair.

Musk, for example, has been very public in that he believes the best way to ensure that content moderation tools are provably neutral is to open source their code.

Unitary wants to use AI to moderate content

One of the ways that some people believe that content can be moderated more effectively is through the use of artificial intelligence.

Unitary is one company that believes that this is the right path forward, since it means that a lot of human interaction can be extricated from the process in order to create results that are less subjective.

One of the main concerns with this line of thinking is that the programmers of any content moderation code are still human, and would still have their biases – this is a particularly large problem if the code itself is not open-sourced or depends on third parties which have subjective criteria.

Unitary has just raised $8m for their AI

The team at Unitary are proud to share that there are many investors who share their perspective on AI, and they have just managed to raise an impressive $8m for their project.

The funding round was led by Ian Hogarth, CEO of music startup Songkick, and angels include former Meta executive Carolyn Everson who will also be joining the board.

Venture capitalists now seem to be investing en masse into the industry of artificial intelligence, after the advent of ChatGPT created a new wave of hype in the sector,

Related News

Fight Out - Next Big Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $5M Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!