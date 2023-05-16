UK’s Controversial Internet Surveillance Program is Expanding Across the Nation



The UK government has secretly been working on a surveillance program that has the potential to record and archive the web browsing and other internet activities of millions of its citizens.

While this will grant the government and its authorities powerful surveillance power, the technology is controversial as it threatens user privacy.

Privacy vs. Security

Towards the end of 2016, the Investigatory Authorities Act, which enacted significant modifications to the nation’s surveillance and hacking authorities, was passed by the UK government.

The law expanded the boundaries of what the police and intelligence services can do and access in terms of surveillance, but received widespread criticism for invading people’s privacy, earning it the moniker “Snooper’s Charter.”

Of this Act, the development of so-called Internet Connection Records (ICRs) was particularly contentious. According to the law, internet service providers (ISPs) and phone companies may be required to keep users’ browsing histories for a full 12 months with the approval of a senior court.

In the last year, according to official reports and spending documents, the testing of a system that may gather individuals’ ICRs has been declared successful by UK police, and work has begun to potentially roll out the system countrywide.

Shhhhh… The UK Government is quietly expanding and developing a controversial surveillance technology that could be capable of logging and storing the web histories of millions of people. https://t.co/j8tLlSJSDm — WIRED (@WIRED) May 15, 2023

However, critics claim that the system is very intrusive and that officials have a history of failing to adequately protect people’s data. Additionally, a lot of the technology and how it works are cloaked in secrecy, and organizations and authorities have refused to comment on the systems.

Although an ICR is not a list of all the websites you visit, it can nonetheless disclose a lot of information about your internet habits. ICRs, for example, may reveal that you visited a certain site but not that you read this particular page of the site.

A customer number, your IP address, the date and time the information was viewed, and the volume of data being transferred are also examples of ICRs. According to the UK government, an internet connection record might also show when, but not how, a person accesses, for instance, the travel app EasyJet on their phone.

Nour Haidar, a lawyer and legal officer at Privacy International, a UK civil liberties organization that has been battling data collection and handling under the Investigatory Powers Act in court, said:

ICRs are highly intrusive and should be protected from over-retention by telecommunications operators and intelligence agencies.

A National ICRs Service

Since the law was passed, very little is known about the ICR development process as well as its application. When the Investigatory Powers Act was approved, internet service providers predicted it would take them years to develop the systems required to gather and store ICRs.

A few of those parts might, however, be coming together now since a review of the Investigatory Powers Act’s performance thus far was released by the Home Office, a government agency that manages security and policing in the UK, in February.

Based on the review, the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK reportedly examined the operational, functional, and technical aspects of ICRs and discovered a significant operational benefit of doing so.

The technology was employed for a small trial that focused on websites that provided prohibited pictures of children and it found 120 people who had been accessing these websites.

Based on an intelligence check, the technology also discovered that only four of these individuals had been previously known to law enforcement.

Before this, an ICR trail was first reported in March 2021 though little information was known about it. The Home Office later published a notice in May 2022 stating that future trials were now in the works to create a National ICR service and a contract was awarded to Bae Systems two months later.

When asked if ICRs would be implemented nationwide in the UK, a representative for the Home Office cited the FOIA response, which states that disclosing further information may harm law enforcement operations.

It is crucial that sensitive information on how they might conduct their investigations, or the nature of their technical abilities, are not publicly known – the statement read.

