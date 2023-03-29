UK Government Will Take a Soft Stand On AI Regulations

The UK government has published a white paper outlining a new approach to regulating artificial intelligence (AI) that aims to build the public’s trust in the technology while ensuring that businesses can continue to innovate, grow and create jobs in this growing field without obstacles.

The plan is based on a set of principles that will guide the use of AI in the UK. Existing regulatory agencies will be asked to come up with tailored, context-specific approaches that suit the way AI is being used in their sectors.

The UK government clarified that it does not plan to create a new regulatory agency that will specifically monitor the AI industry and emphasized that it will “avoid heavy-handed legislation”.

The Health and Safety Executive, Equality and Human Rights Commission, and the Competitions and Markets Authority were named as some of the existing regulatory bodies that will be selected and empowered with the task of keeping AI initiatives in check.

The white paper described five principles that regulators will consider to both protect consumers from the harm that AI can cause while fostering the right environment for businesses in this field to keep innovating and growing.

These principles are safety, security, and robustness; transparency and explainability; fairness; accountability and governance; and contestability and redress. The government emphasized that “the UK’s AI industry is thriving”, employing over 50,000 people and contributing £3.7 billion to the economy last year”.

The agencies in charge of overseeing this up-and-coming industry should issue practical guidelines for different industries and markets soon to guide businesses as they continue to innovate and launch products in this field.

“AI has the potential to make Britain a smarter, healthier and happier place to live and work. Artificial intelligence is no longer the stuff of science fiction, and the pace of AI development is staggering, so we need to have rules to make sure it is developed safely”, commented Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan.

Hundreds of Tech Experts Sign Letter to Call for a 6-Month Pause in the AI Race

Experts are warning about the dangers of companies experimenting with AI models without proper planning and management in place. They argue that “AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity”, as they can be difficult to understand, predict, and control.

Over 1,100 signatories including renowned tech-savvy CEOs and public figures are calling for a pause of at least six months on the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4, and for the development of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts.

They argue that AI research and development should be focused more on making the technology safe, trustworthy, and loyal rather than on its commercial exploitation as these efforts could have unintended consequences for mankind.

The signatories are calling for the development of robust AI governance systems, including new and capable regulatory authorities dedicated to A; oversight and tracking of highly capable AI systems and large pools of computational capability; provenance and watermarking systems; a robust auditing and certification ecosystem; liability for AI-caused harm; robust public funding for technical AI safety research, and well-resourced institutions for coping with the dramatic economic and political disruptions that AI will cause.

From Google’s BERT to GPT-4 – Here’s How Artificial Intelligence Has Evolved in the Past Decade

Artificial intelligence (AI) language models have evolved significantly in the past five to ten years, with key milestones leading to the creation of highly advanced models such as ChatGPT and GPT-3 and 3.5.

These developments have been driven by advances in deep learning techniques, the availability of large datasets, and increased computing power. One of the key milestones was the release of Google’s BERT model in 2018, which introduced a new pre-training technique for language models.

This was followed by the release of OpenAI’s GPT-2 model in 2019, which was capable of generating highly realistic and coherent text. The latest iteration, GPT-3, released in 2020, is capable of performing a wide range of natural language tasks, including language translation, summarization, and question-answering.

Companies such as OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms are leading the AI race, investing heavily in research and development of language models. These models have the potential to revolutionize many industries, including healthcare, finance, and education.

In healthcare, AI language models can help doctors diagnose diseases more accurately and assist in drug discovery. In finance, these models can help automate customer service and provide personalized investment advice.

In education, AI language models can assist teachers in creating personalized lesson plans and identifying areas where students need additional support.

In the next five years, AI language models are expected to keep advancing, becoming even more sophisticated and capable. This will enable them to tackle more complex natural language tasks, such as understanding and generating highly nuanced and context-dependent text.

As these models become more widely available, they have the potential to transform the way we communicate, learn, and work.

