UK e-Bike Conversion Startup Swytch Shows How to Grow Without Venture Capital

Swytch, the e-Bike conversion startup is blazing the trail in more than ways as it continues to grow without the need for venture capital. The UK-based tech startup introduces a new model of raising funds that involves customers preordering their Swytch kit to be delivered at a future date.

Swytch Technology builds e-bike conversion kits that turn almost any pedal bicycle into an electric bike through an easy-to-fit, lightweight transformation system. It is similar in size to a large smartphone and weighs around 1.5 pounds.

Weighing in at just 700g the Air Power Pack is the smallest and lightest 250W eBike battery in the world, with a range of 10 miles (15km) and a recharge time of only 1 hour⚡ pic.twitter.com/m1u38P4bLh — Swytch Bike (@SwytchBike) March 6, 2023

The Swytch conversion recharges in one hour and provides 10 miles of distance. It is quickly removable and anyone “knows how to use an Allen key and has put together a piece of Ikea furniture,” can easily fit it onto bikes, according to co-founder and CEO Oliver Montague.

Therefore, users can easily switch between riding their bike conventionally or as an eBike. The launch of the pocket-size battery, launching in May last year was an expansion of their product offering.

From Crowdfunding To “Crowdsopping”

Swytch was launched in 2017 via an Indiegogo campaign, a program that allows people to raise funds for an idea or startup business.

It allows users to set their fundraising target, create perks to reward backers and set a campaign deadline. Indiegogo charges a 5% fee on contributions.

It was during the Indiegogo fundraiser that Montague heard of the benefits of crowdfunding when launching a new product.

Speaking to Techcrunch, Montague explained how Swytch has been able to grow rapidly without relying on much, or any, venture capital funding.

He explains that crowdfunding is when lots of people get together and get big discounts to support a new product or idea that will be delivered in the future.

“However, the big ‘maybe’ at the end is the problem with crowdfunding”, he said adding, “Lots of crowdfunding projects never deliver anything or deliver something that doesn’t work.”

Crowdfunding eventually gives way to what Techcrunch refers to as “crowdshopping”, a way of raising funds that involves customers paying a deposit on a product to be delivered in the future.

According to the CEO, this way of sourcing for funds has helped Swytch to quickly grow from a small business without funding from a major venture capitalist (VC) by eliminating the need to hold on to too much inventory.

Instead, the tech startup uses the money from deposits to fund production on the basis of the preorders they have.

Swytch has shipped over 70,000 kits globally up to date, with a waitlist of over 1.5 million customers who have expressed interest in the next batch, according to Techcrunch..

Recently, the company closed pre-orders because the Swytch kits were sold out until May and it had its hands full trying to fulfill the over 5,000 monthly orders to its global customers at the moment.

Its next batch of stock will be available for delivery in June, after which preorders will resume the next month.

Swytch e-Bike Conversion Startup Focused On Growth

Swytch is moving on to its next phase of growth, which might involve new product offerings and partnerships. The founders are ambitious and aim to grow the company to approximately £100 million in sales in five years.

There is a team of commercially experienced NEDs and advisory board members supporting them along the way to deliver innovative e-Bike technology as well as enable sustainable electric transport to be more widely affordable.

With more products and news partnerships in the lineup, the executive believes the company, which is a fast-growing, B2C business with a strong market position is well-placed to continue scaling.

Related News: