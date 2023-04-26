UK Blocks Microsoft Activision Blizzard Deal in Big Blow to the US Tech Giant

UK’s CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) has blocked Microsoft’s (NYSE: MSFT) $69 billion acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard. While it’s a big blow to MSFT, the company has said it would appeal the decision.

Microsoft announced the deal in January 2022 and hoped to enhance its gaming business – a segment that is currently dominated by the likes of Sony and Tencent.

However, there were always concerns over whether the deal would get regulatory clearances – especially in the UK – which launched an investigation into the deal in September.

In its final order, the CMA said, “Microsoft has a strong position in cloud gaming services and the evidence available to the CMA showed that Microsoft would find it commercially beneficial to make Activision’s games exclusive to its own cloud gaming service.”

It pointed out that MSFT already accounts for over two-thirds of the global cloud gaming services and if it were to acquire Activision Blizzard, it would only enhance its dominance as it would get access to titles like Overwatch, Call of Duty, and World of Warcraft.

The CMA also said that UK’s cloud gaming market is growing fast – with monthly active users tripling between 2021 and 2022.

The CMA said that cloud allows gamers in the country the option to avoid purchasing gaming consoles.

It observed, “Allowing Microsoft to take such a strong position in the cloud gaming market just as it begins to grow rapidly would risk undermining the innovation that is crucial to the development of these opportunities.”

The CMA said that the solution offered by Microsoft failed to address the concerns.

It said, “preventing the merger would effectively allow market forces to continue to operate and shape the development of cloud gaming without this regulatory intervention.”

Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2023 after the CMA’s announcement.

In its prepared remarks it said that its “confident” that the acquisition “benefits competition” especially in the UK.

Microsoft is also set to appeal the CMA’s decision. Notably, the CMA was also studying Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm Holdings – the deal was eventually called off last year and Arm is now exploring an IPO.

MSFT Sees AI as a Key Long-Term Driver

During its earnings call for the fiscal third quarter of 2023, MSFT said that AI would be a long-term growth driver.

The company announced a multi-billion-dollar investment in ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI earlier this year – even as it cut back spending elsewhere amid slowing growth.

The AI war between tech giants is warming up with companies scrambling to get the lead.

Google too came up with its Bard chatbot which had a disappointing debut.

While some analysts believe that Google would eventually up its AI game, Cyrus Mewawalla, head of thematic intelligence at GlobalData believes that 2022 was Google’s “Kodak moment” – as now its core search business is under threat from generative AI.

As for the UK blocking Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, the latter’s stock is down over 10% in US price action today – even as Microsoft is up sharply after reporting its earnings beat.

