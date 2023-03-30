Twitter’s New API Enterprise Tier Costs $42k a Month – Is Musk’s Money Grab Killing the Platform?

Twitter has announced the pricing for the new version of its API, which includes an Enterprise plan that could cost as much as $42,000 a month.

In a Thursday Twitter thread, the company’s official developer account detailed that the new pricing model will include three tiers — Free, Basic, and Enterprise — each of which comes with its own read and write limits.

The Free tier will cost users nothing but it offers access to write-only use cases with the ability to post 1,500 tweets per month. This tier is aimed at bots and other “testing” purposes as it may prove to be too limited for those that post more frequently.

The Basic tier, which will cost $100 per month, comes with the option to post 3,000 tweets per month at the user level, and 50,000 tweets per month at the app level. It also has a read limit of 10,000 tweets.

Eventually, there is a costly Enterprise tier that promises to offer “commercial-level access that meets your and your customer’s specific needs” as well as “managed services [from] a dedicated account team.”

While the company did not list pricing for its Enterprise package, a report by Wired claimed that a low-cost enterprise plan could cost as much as $42,000 a month.

If you are a business or have any scaled commercial projects, we encourage you to apply for our Enterprise tier to get managed services, complete streams, and access that meets your specific needs. Apply now: https://t.co/mBmGTnKYpA — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) March 29, 2023

Twitter to Discontinue Old Access Levels Over the Next Month

The social media giant said that it will discontinue the old access levels, including Standard (v1.1), Essential (v2), Elevated (v2), and Premium, over the next 30 days, asking developers to migrate to the new tiers as soon as possible “for a smooth transition.”

“Ads API will continue to be available at no additional cost to approved Twitter API developers, including developers on the new Free tier,” the company added.

As reported, Twitter announced in early February that it is ending free API access in just a matter of days. The move came just a few weeks after the company completely shut down third-party apps.

However, after some users complained that the launch of a paid version will kill some bot accounts that regularly post popular content, CEO Elon Musk said that the company will provide a free tier to bot accounts that had “Verified” status and posted “good content.”

The fate of Researchers who Rely on Twitter’s API Remains Unclear

It remains unclear what will happen to researchers and academics who rely on Twitter’s API for their work.

In a series of tweets, Twitter said it was “looking at new ways to continue serving this community,” but added that researchers can use the Free, Basic, and Enterprise tiers for now.

This comes despite the fact that Twitter’s API has been used by a vast number of researchers. Since 2020, there have been more than 17,500 academic papers based on the platform’s data.

“I don’t know if there’s an academic on the planet who could afford $42,000 a month for Twitter,” said Jeremy Blackburn, assistant professor at Binghamton University in New York and a member of the iDRAMA Lab, which analyzes hate speech on social media—including on Twitter.

The plan to monetize access to the Twitter API and its data is the latest in a string of efforts by Musk to shore up the social media platform that has been engulfed in chaos since the billionaire acquired it for a staggering $44 billion in October last year.

The new measures, including plans to charge for the blue tick verification, come as many of Twitter’s major advertisers such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, Jeep, Wells Fargo, and Merck have pulled back ad spending on the platform, leading to a massive drop in the social media giant’s ad revenue.

