Twitter Will Purge Old Inactive Accounts To Free Up Usernames

Users whose Twitter accounts have been inactive for years are at risk of losing them after CEO Elon Musk announced that the social media platform would begin to purge them which would potentially result in active users losing followers.

Users At Risk of Losing Followers

Despite Twitter having a policy in place that encourages users to log into their accounts at least once every 30 days to prevent them from being permanently deleted, the platform hasn’t yet taken any significant efforts to restore more usernames into rotation, even after making that commitment for years.

While the regulations require 30 days of inactivity to delete accounts, Musk says they will only consider accounts that have been inactive for several years. And even then, the account may not be permanently deleted but simply archived.

We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2023

Musk stated in a follow-up tweet that “yes,” many usernames would soon be made available as a result of this action adding that he had received a question about username availability. He did not, however, provide any additional information on how people would be able to obtain these usernames outside of the standard procedure of attempting to open a new account with a specific name.

Over the past few months, Twitter has been adjusting its business model to bring in more revenue to offset the losses it has been incurring. One of its ideas has been to sell desired usernames through online auctions which would require that the usernames be freed up first by deletion.

This announcement comes after Musk offered notice in December last year that they would soon start freeing the usernames of 1.5 billion accounts during which accounts that have no posts and have been dormant for years will be deleted.

These are obvious account deletions with no tweets & no log in for years — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

After Musk took over Twitter, he showed eagerness to free up usernames when he tweeted about it back in October in response to a user’s request for him to do so. This, however, contradicts the company’s years-old policy that allows inactive accounts to keep their usernames, and their handles aren’t released to active users.

Definitely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Twitter To Sell Accounts For Revenue

Since Musk took control of the social media giant, Twitter has come up against more and more competition from Twitter clones like T2, nostr, and Post, as well as decentralized rival Bluesky and open source platform Mastodon.

Each network has succeeded in stealing thousands of Twitter users, even though none of them has emerged as the “new Twitter.” Mastodon, for instance, now boasts 1.2 million monthly active users across its servers.

Additionally, indirect competitors to Twitter including Substack, Flipboard, and Artifact have also introduced their own discussion features such as Notes for Substack that rival Twitter.

Therefore, by releasing sought-after usernames, Musk is hoping to be able to entice lapsed users back to Twitter which would help the network effects and, ultimately, Twitter’s capacity to generate more revenue.

However, Musk didn’t elaborate on the specific implications for the accounts of the deceased or offer a way to remember those accounts seeing as many users replied to his tweet asking him to consider the accounts of their deceased loved ones.

Moreover, it is not clear how accounts will be claimed, but if they are made available, the platform runs the risk of another impersonation issue, which is still a problem given that blue check marks are now readily available for purchase.

Even so, not everything Musk tweets materialize in the time frame he predicts. The potential username land grab and other information concerning this process have not yet been discussed on the official Twitter account or the Twitter Support account.

