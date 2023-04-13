Twitter Users Will Now See Live Stock and Crypto Prices Courtesy of eToro

Twitter has partnered with the online stock and crypto trading platform eToro to display the live prices and charts of a limited number of financial instruments as part of the latest revamp to its so-called “$Cashtags”.

According to a report from CNBC, the new feature will be rolled out today and will let users access the eToro platform to buy or sell the instrument by clicking a button below the asset’s live chart.

Very excited to be launching a new $Cashtags partnership with @Twitter which will enable Twitter users to see real-time prices for a much wider range of stocks, crypto & other assets as well as having the option to invest through eToro. @elonmusk https://t.co/Iv2q9iNxbf — eToro (@eToro) April 13, 2023

The financial details of the agreement between the two companies were not revealed. Yoni Assia, the Chief Executive Officer of eToro, told CNBC that this partnership will allow the firm to reach new audiences that have a high interest in the financial markets and that regularly discuss related topics on Twitter.

Assia mentioned a sub-community within Twitter called “fintwit” that is often referred to by both professionals and beginners as the subset of accounts that share ideas, thoughts, memes, and other types of content related to the markets.

$Cashtags Could Be Turned into a Relevant Revenue Source for Twitter

“$Cashtags” were first mentioned by the Twitter Business account back in 2022. Their goal is to display more information about stock and crypto tickers mentioned by a user. The functionality was initially powered by TradingView and a button that said “View on Robinhood” was added at the bottom.

Moving forward, the button should say “View on eToro”. The reasons why Twitter changed whatever arrangement they had with Robinhood at the time, assuming they have, were not disclosed either.

Typically, these links are used to generate affiliate income. In the case of eToro, affiliates are compensated if a user opens an account with the trading platform and deposits money into it.

Considering the large number of users that Twitter have and how many times stock and crypto tickers are mentioned, this could become an interesting source of revenue for a company that is struggling to make ends meet.

Twitter May Soon Be Profitable, Musk Says

Musk said that Twitter’s poor finances forced him to take drastic measures such as laying off a portion of the company’s employees, defaulting on commercial leases, and emptying several physical offices.

During a controversial interview with the BBC, Elon Musk, the current owner and CEO of Twitter, said that his company now had only 1,500 employees – around 6,000 fewer people compared to the pre-Musk era – but it was still “roughly breaking even”.

The firm reportedly had enough cash to survive just four months as it was bleeding approximately $3 billion in cash per year. Musk said that Twitter could soon be both profitable and cash-flow positive over the coming months if everything goes as planned.

Musk also said that “almost all” advertisers that had shunned the social media platform right after he took over have come back.

These statements come at a time when Musk is having a spat with major news publishers like NPR after the platform added a tag to the account of the American news service that categorized it as a state-affiliated media company.

NPR decided to quit Twitter alleging that it was an independent entity. However, Musk hinted at a statement the organization had on its website and that has been taken down since it was brought up that disclosed its elevated reliance on federal funding to operate.

“NPR’s organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent”, the American entity argued in a statement.

