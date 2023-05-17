Tech News

Twitter to Acquire Hiring Platform Laskie in First Step to Become X, an ‘Everything’ App

In Elon Musk's latest move Twitter has acquired Laskie as the platform race towards Twitter X super app ambition. Learn more here.

Twitter, the globally recognized social media giant, is reported to be acquiring tech talent hiring platform Laskie.

This unexpected move follows a series of tumultuous events for Twitter, including a significant number of employee layoffs and financial disputes.

However, it also signals a possible strategic shift under the company’s new leadership, with Elon Musk assuming the role of Chief Technology Officer and Linda Yaccarino, an ex-NBCUniversal executive, stepping in as CEO.

Twitter Set to Become Super App

This acquisition is seen as the first step towards Musk’s ambition of transforming Twitter into a ‘super app’.

A super app, or ‘everything app’, is a multi-functional platform providing various services ranging from social media and online shopping to money transfers, food deliveries, and even video games.

China’s WeChat, with its overwhelming success, is often held as the paradigm of a super app.

However, the concept of a super app isn’t new – and a plethora of experts have been weighing in.

Evan Spiegel, Snap CEO, and several Chinese tech companies have long been trying to achieve this.

Despite its appeal, making a super app successful isn’t a walk in the park, as noted by experts.

Christopher Miller, an emerging payments analyst at Javelin, pointed out that a super app needs to incentivize users to sign up for its services.

Given that Twitter already has a robust network of users, the challenge lies in encouraging them to use the platform for other services.

Moreover, Elon Musk’s controversial online persona may pose a stumbling block for Twitter’s super app aspirations.

Jason Mikula, a fintech analyst, questioned the feasibility of a business relying on or partnering with Musk and Twitter due to their reputations.

Despite the skepticism, some believe in the potential of Musk’s vision. Richard Turrin, a fintech consultant, expressed optimism, citing Musk’s proven track record in the online payments industry through his work with X.com, which later became PayPal.

Why Has Twitter Acquired Laskie?

The acquisition of Laskie, a platform that connects job seekers with potential employers, could indeed be a significant stride towards Twitter’s super app goal.

It could also pave the way for Twitter to compete with LinkedIn as a professional social networking platform.

Nevertheless, Twitter’s history with its acquisitions is far from encouraging.

Notably, it acquired the popular six-second video platform Vine in 2012, only to shut it down four years later.

Similarly, its live streaming platform Periscope, launched in 2015, was discontinued in 2021 due to unsustainable maintenance levels.

While this is Twitter’s first acquisition under Musk, it remains uncertain whether the platform can catch up with tech giants like Facebook and Amazon, who are much closer to achieving super app status.

Ultimately, turning Twitter into a super app could be a game-changer, transforming how users interact with the platform.

But it’s a path fraught with challenges that will require strategic planning, seamless execution, and user acceptance to succeed.

