Twitter Starts to Worry About Its Competition, Backtracks on Login Requirements to View Tweets

Twitter has reversed its decision to require users to log in to view tweets, silently removing the restrictions, potentially fearing the restriction might turn more users to it competitor, Meta’s Threads. This means that Twitter links can now be opened in a browser without the need for an account. The move comes just days after Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, implemented the login requirement as a temporary measure to prevent data scraping.

Twitter Backtracks on Login Requirement

Musk stated in a tweet that the company was experiencing significant data pillaging, which was degrading the service for normal users. While Twitter has not made an official announcement regarding this change, users have noticed that tweet previews are once again visible on platforms like Slack, WhatsApp, and iMessage.

Temporary emergency measure. We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

In addition to the login requirement, Musk also implemented read limits for unverified and verified users to combat data scraping. Unverified users are now limited to viewing 1,000 posts per day, while verified users have a limit of 10,000 posts per day. According to a blog post by Twitter, this change has affected only a small percentage of users, and the impact on advertising has been minimal.

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

The reversal in the login requirement by the social media giant coincides with the upcoming launch of Meta’s text-based app called Threads, which is a direct competitor to Twitter. Interestingly, Threads briefly allowed users to view posts on the web without logging in before pulling the links. It is anticipated that when the app officially launches, users will be able to see Threads posts without needing an account.

While Elon Musk’s social media company has silently removed the login requirement, profiles still appear to be inaccessible for logged-out users, as their feeds of tweets do not show up. However, tweet previews are functioning again in iMessage for some users.

Threads Launch Threatens Musk’s Twitter

Threads is a text-based version of Instagram, providing a separate space for real-time updates and public conversations. The app has already garnered interest, with 10 million people signing up within the first seven hours of its launch.

Despite some initial glitches, Threads has attracted celebrity users and accounts from various media outlets. However, the app’s data privacy disclosure has raised concerns, as it potentially collects a wide range of personal information.

2) Threads will function similarly to Twitter, with text-based posts that can be liked, commented on and shared. People will be able to follow the accounts they follow on Instagram and keep their same user name pic.twitter.com/BvRdMPyGP8 — Bloomberg (@business) July 4, 2023

Meta’s Threads launch poses a challenge for Musk, who acquired Twitter last year. Musk has faced backlash for implementing changes that have displeased users and advertisers, such as daily limits on tweet views and requiring paid verification for access to TweetDeck. Musk’s rivalry with Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has even led to a lighthearted online exchange about a potential face-off in a cage match.

Emerging Alternatives to Twitter

While Threads and Twitter continue to compete, there are other social media platforms attempting to rival Twitter’s dominance. Bluesky, an initiative led by Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey, aims to develop a decentralized social media protocol that offers users more autonomy and the ability to transfer their data across different networks.

With its open-source code, Bluesky seeks to provide a familiar experience with functionalities like posting, replies, and retweets, while also emphasizing data portability. It is already seeing significant success and even started to have performance issues after too many people tried to sign up.

Spill, founded by former Twitter employees has garnered attention as the new Black Twitter, positioning itself as a space for diverse communities and culture drivers. While still in its beta phase, Spill has experienced a surge in sign-ups and is generating significant buzz.

Mastodon, created by German software engineer Eugen Rochko, is an open-source microblogging platform that operates within the Fediverse, a network of interconnected servers.

Mastodon stands out for its decentralized approach to content control and moderation, offering users an alternative to the centralized control seen on platforms like Twitter. With its crowd-funded and ad-free nature, Mastodon allows users to migrate their data to other servers within the Fediverse, promoting user freedom and privacy.

While Twitter remains a dominant force in social media, the rising competition suggests that users are seeking alternative platforms that align more closely with their values and requirements.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Nancy Lubale.

