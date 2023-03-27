Twitter Source Code Leaked to Github But Removed After Court Request – More Trouble for Elon Musk?

A portion of Twitter’s source code was leaked on GitHub earlier this month but they were taken down after a request by the social media giant, marking another challenge for billionaire Elon Musk who acquired the company last year.

According to the legal documents filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, Twitter issued a subpoena to GitHub last week asking the platform to take down excerpts of its source code that were shared without permission, CNBC reported Sunday.

The online software development platform complied and said the content had been disabled, according to the filing.

The user who leaked the source code is named “FreeSpeechEnthusiast” on GitHub.

Twitter has asked the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to order Github to produce “all identifying information” associated with the ‘FreeSpeechEnthusiast’ user name.

The social media platform, based in San Francisco, noted in the filing that the postings of its source code infringe copyrights held by Twitter.

Twitter Pledges to Open Source Part of its Code

Despite the company’s aggressive move to take down part of its source code, Musk has claimed that Twitter will open source the code used to recommend tweets by the end of this month.

In a March 18 tweet, the billionaire said Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31. He said at the time:

“Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things , but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found!”

Musk said that providing code transparency will be “incredibly embarrassing” at first, but it could lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. “Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust,” he added.

Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things , but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found! We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

More Challenges for Elon Musk as Twitter Faces Chaos

The recent Twitter leak marks yet another challenge for CEO Elon Musk whose social media platform has been engulfed in chaos since the billionaire acquired it for a staggering $44 billion in October last year.

Starting with former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who was reportedly escorted out of the campus, the mercurial Musk has fired almost half of Twitter staff.

Furthermore, the company has failed to pay its rent and is now being sued by Columbia Reit-650 California LLC, which is the landlord for one of the Twitter offices in San Francisco, for not paying $136,260 in due rent.

To make matters worse, many of Twitter’s advertisers, including major brands such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, Jeep, Wells Fargo, and Merck, have pulled back ad spending on Twitter after Musk took over, leading to a massive drop in the social media giant’s ad revenue.

There has also been an increase in Twitter glitches as the platform has been experiencing more frequent and severe outages, causing frustration and anger among its millions of users.

More recently, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it is probing Musk’s mass layoffs at Twitter and trying to obtain his internal communications as part of ongoing oversight into the social media company’s privacy and cybersecurity practices.

