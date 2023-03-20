Twitter SMS 2FA Will No Longer Be Free – These are Some Alternatives

Starting tomorrow, Twitter will no longer support two-factor authentication (2FA) via SMS as a free option as it will now be available to those who subscribe to the platform’s premium package called Twitter Blue.

This change in the terms of service was informed to users on 15 February this year and it is part of the firm’s ongoing effort to reduce its operating costs as sending messages to users in multiple corners of the world can be quite expensive.

The firm gave users who relied on this method to secure their accounts 30 days to migrate to another option and the deadline for this is tomorrow. Those who are not planning to enroll with Twitter Blue still have two other options to protect their accounts, these are a third-party verification app and backup codes.

No Twitter Blue? Here’s What You Can Do to Secure You Twitter Account

Authenticator apps are programs that can be used to add an additional layer of security to any type of account by generating one-time passwords that change periodically. When users want to log into their Twitter accounts or any other, the system will prompt them to provide this number after they have shared their password.

One-time passwords typically change every 30 seconds. Integrating these programs is quite easy and platforms like Twitter typically use a QR to give the third-party app the permissions required to perform its task.

Some of the most popular authenticator apps are Authy, Okta, Google Authenticator, Duo Mobile, and Microsoft Authenticator. Most of these apps are free unless you are an enterprise customer who needs to integrate them with one of the company’s systems.

One of the disadvantages of using authenticator apps is that they can lock users out of their accounts if they lose their phones or are otherwise unable to access the app from it at some point.

If that happens, users may have a hard time getting access to their accounts once again as they will need the codes to complete the login process. To avoid this, most platforms nowadays issue a handful of recovery or backup codes that can be used to get access to the account while bypassing any two-factor authentication in place.

These codes are also quite valuable in case you are hacked as criminals typically don’t have access to them. Hence, if a user has been shut out from your account by a bad actor who has changed the password and installed an authenticator app on their end, backup codes can be used to recover the account almost instantly.

Changes Keep Happening to Twitter Under Elon Musk’s Leadership

Two-factor authentication via SMS is just one of the many features that Twitter has either changed or paywalled. Just a few days before announcing that only Blue users will be able to use SMS as their 2FA method, the company finally shared the details of its brand-new paid API.

The announcement was made weeks after developers were unexpectedly shut out from Twitter’s systems and saw their third-party applications collapse without notice as Elon Musk decided to start charging them.

In addition, only Twitter Blue users are now allowed to apply for the long-sought blue verification badge. Meanwhile, in the case of corporations and government accounts, other badges of different colors have been created to inform the public that these are the official Twitter accounts of these institutions.

Twitter also recently let the credentials of its Tor website expire. This makes the platform inaccessible in countries where authorities have unilaterally banned the social media network and also prevents users from login into their accounts anonymously.

