Twitter Outages Are Getting Worse and More Frequent – Has Musk Broken The World’s Townhall?

Over the past few months, Twitter has been experiencing more frequent and severe outages, causing frustration and anger among its millions of users. This past weekend things got even worse, leading some to question whether Twitter has been permanently broken.

This Sunday, March 6, Downdetector, a website that monitors internet disruptions, has detected another Twitter outage that affected its users and caused thousands of user reports flooding in from around the world. Some have even called for a boycott of the platform until the issues are resolved.

Both the website and the mobile app were affected by the outage that lasted for about an hour. Twitter has announced that the issue had been resolved and the outage was caused by an “internal system change”. However, this is not the first time Twitter has experienced such problems since Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform.

“Twitter is a vital platform for free expression and public discourse, and we understand how frustrating it can be when the service is unavailable,” said a spokesperson for Twitter in response to the outage.

With the recent outages, many users are left wondering if Twitter can handle the traffic and content moderation challenges it faces on a daily basis moving forward.

Twitter Outages Becoming More Frequent

The social media platform has been receiving more and more criticism over its ability to handle traffic and maintain uptime. Twitter suffered at least five major outages in the past year, with the most recent one occurring just yesterday. A clear explanation as to why these disruptions are happening has yet to be provided by the company.

A Twitter employee says staff have grown 'numb' to outages because they've become 'so frequent' https://t.co/38lsF64xlY — Insider Business (@BusinessInsider) March 7, 2023

Twitter’s constant struggle with keeping the platform running smoothly has led many to question whether one individual, Elon Musk, could be responsible for these outages. The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla has been an active user of the social media platform, often using it to make controversial statements and engage with his followers.

Musk has been in the spotlight for his tweets related to the stock market and their impact. His tweets about the cryptocurrency Dogecoin is known to have caused its value to soar, while his criticism of Bitcoin led to a significant drop in its price, leading some investors to take Musk’s word as financial advice.

Pandemic and climate change have also been subjects of Musk’s tweets that have caused controversy and debates. He has also been accused of using Twitter to manipulate public opinion and spread misinformation. With Musk’s controversial tweets, Twitter’s ability to handle the influx of traffic and maintain its uptime has come under even greater scrutiny.

There is no denying that Twitter has struggled with content moderation and dealing with the spread of false information. The platform’s lack of action towards hate speech, misinformation, and harassment has been criticized widely.

Musk as the Cause of Twitter Outages?

Some experts believe Musk’s tweets could be contributing to Twitter’s outages. The public data indicates that the platform experiences a massive amount of engagement and traffic when a tweet becomes too popular.

Even though the traffic generated by Musk could test the limits of the platform, Twitter’s outages are not solely caused by Musk’s tweets. The platform has been facing technical issues for a while now, and it’s likely that these disruptions are caused by multiple issues.

One of the most popular social media platforms often used by politicians, celebrities, and businesses to communicate with their followers and customers, and home for communication of news and information dissemination, facing these outages raised serious questions about whether or not it can be depended upon by the masses.

The platform has released an apology for the outages and promised to do better. However, it remains unclear whether the company will be able to keep its promises. Twitter has been facing increasing pressure to improve its platform, and the recent outages have only added to that pressure.

Other Twitter Issues

Hate speech and handling of misinformation has also been subjects of criticism towards Twitter. The platform has been accused of not doing enough to combat these issues, and there have been calls for greater regulation of social media platforms.

Some experts believe that Twitter’s outages could be a wake-up call for the company.

“This could be a pivotal moment for Twitter to either prove it can handle the traffic and content moderation challenges or face potential regulatory action,” said Paul Gallant, a technology policy analyst at the research firm Cowen and Company.

With social media platforms playing an increasingly crucial role in our everyday lives, holding them accountable for their actions and ensuring that they maintain stable and reliable platforms is becoming a serious need. The recent outages on Twitter show the importance of transparency and accountability from all social media companies.

Whether Musk will take action regarding both technical and controversial issues to improve the public opinion about his new acquisition is a question that remains unanswered, however. Either way, there’s no doubt the outcome will have a major impact on whether Twitter can maintain its position as the world’s townhall.

