Twitter Makes Another Reversal and Makes API Free for Public Announcement Accounts

The move comes days after New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority said that it would stop providing updates on the platform as it is not “reliable.”

Last week several accounts lost access to Twitter’s API – which hindered their ability to send alerts including about emergencies.

It was not the first fiasco associated with Twitter in the last six months under Elon Musk’s stewardship and there have been multiple such issues that have made users apprehensive about the platform’s reliability.

If there’s one thing constant with Twitter since Musk’s acquisition –it is change – or to be precise U-turns.

Recently, Twitter restored the blue ticks for celebrities just a couple of days after removing the legacy blue tick marks.

As has been the case with most changes at Twitter since Musk’s acquisition, the paid verification service was chaotic.

What made things complicated was the fact that Twitter does not distinguish between the accounts that paid for the verification from others that did not and classified them as “paid for” accounts.

This left many fuming as they did not intend to buy a Twitter subscription –which the blue tick on their Twitter handle wrongly said they did.

Many even wondered whether it was against the law to wrongly classify the accounts as “paid for” while they are actually not.

Twitter Restores Free API for Public Announcement Accounts

Twitter development team officially announced the decision to make API free and said public utility has been “one of the most important use cases for the Twitter API.”

Talking of U-turns, Musk has actually been a master and has reversed many of his decisions over the last couple of years.

Last year, Musk permanently suspended the Twitter accounts that tracked his live location – only to reverse the decision later. He also restored the accounts of many journalists that he suspended.

One of the biggest U-turns that Musk made was perhaps on buying Twitter. He wanted to buy the company even as the board initially rejected his proposal. Soon enough, Musk had a change of heart and backed out of the deal.

Jack Dorsey Criticized Elon Musk

Twitter sued Musk over backing out of the deal. Amid the legal battle, Musk said that he would buy the company at the original terms.

In an interview with BBC, Musk admitted that he bought Twitter as he thought the courts would force him to do so.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s co-founder recently said that Musk should not have been forced to buy Twitter and admitted that he’s not the right person to lead the social media platform.

Meanwhile, even as the Twitter drama rages on, Musk is lobbying for AI regulations in the US.

Elon Musk met Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other US lawmakers to discuss AI regulations. There has been a growing clamor for regulating AI and last month Musk signed an open letter calling for regulatory oversight of AI.

As for Twitter, the mess is far from over and Musk has escalated the conflict with National Public Radio NPR – saying he would take away the media company’s Twitter handle.

The billionaire does not exactly share a good rapport with the media and the fight escalated after Twitter started labeling accounts like NPR to show their association with governments.

But like many other Musk decisions – even this was also reversed amid uproar from many media organizations including the BBC.

