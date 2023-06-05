Twitter is Crumbling: Millions of Users Are Fleeing to These Alternatives

Twitter is in trouble. The social media platform has been losing users for months, and it’s unclear how it will turn things around.

In a recent extensive interview with the BBC, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, asserted that the popular social media platform was experiencing an all-time high in user engagement and the return of major advertisers. However, the current look does not align with Musk’s claim.

Declining Web and Mobile App Usage

Based on estimates from Similarweb, both web and mobile app usage of Twitter have declined. The monthly report on traffic to social media ad portals revealed an 18.7% decrease in Twitter’s usage in March compared to the previous year. It is worth noting that it is possible the advertisers mentioned by Musk may have placed their ads through alternative sales channels, hence not reflected in the data we analyzed.

Musk also made a specific assertion that Twitter now occupies over 8 billion minutes of users’ time each day, which he declared as a fresh milestone.

Contrary to Musk’s assertion, it appears that Twitter’s usage among the general public has been declining since the beginning of 2023, following a period of growth in late 2022.

In the past few years, Similar Web reported that website traffic has exhibited fluctuations on a monthly basis, lacking a consistent pattern of growth. In addition, app usage has also been experiencing a downward trend over the past few months.

An analysis conducted by Similarweb, focusing on Android app activity, indicates that Twitter may have experienced a decrease in monthly active users ranging from 5 to 10 percent over the course of the past year.

Why Are People Quitting Twitter?

Twitter is undergoing significant transformations that have left many devoted users of the platform questioning its future. According to Washington Post, a recent takeover by Musk and subsequent managerial choices have prompted concerns among users, leading them to consider reducing their Twitter usage or even abandoning the platform entirely.

The once dynamic stream of news, opinions, and debates on Twitter has encountered various problems in recent times. These include an alarming increase in hate speech, unwelcome alterations to features, and an ongoing flawed implementation of a new verification system. The substantial reduction in staff and Musk’s stance on free speech raise apprehensions about a potential surge in harassment, spread of misinformation, and technical glitches.

Where Are Twitter’s Users Going?

Multiple media sources have published comprehensive guides showcasing alternative options to Twitter, while notable Twitter users themselves have publicly declared their intent to migrate to Mastodon, an open-source, decentralized platform resembling Twitter.

Although Mastodon has been in existence for six years without gaining significant traction, it is currently seizing the opportunity and reportedly attracted approximately 100,000 new users over the weekend.

In response to the changing landscape of Twitter, several emerging start-ups have emerged, positioning themselves as potential alternatives to the platform. These smaller companies, including Hive, CounterSocial, T2, and Post, have introduced their own untested apps, vying to capture the attention of disillusioned Twitter users.

One notable contender is Bluesky, an app that has gained traction among influential figures on Twitter. Initially, a side project funded by Twitter and spearheaded by its founder Jack Dorsey in 2019, Bluesky has now become an independent entity. Recently, it unveiled a basic beta app, signaling its progress toward offering a distinct platform.

Rather than completely abandoning Twitter, users seem to be reducing their usage of the platform. Following Musk’s assumption of control, approximately 1.75 million users reportedly left the platform, as indicated by Similarweb’s monitoring of traffic to the desktop web confirmation page for deactivated accounts.

This surge represented a significant increase of 54.7% compared to the previous year, but the trend has since diminished. In March, visits to the deactivation page decreased by 11.4% compared to the same period last year.

What Does Fhe Future Hold For Twitter?

It is unclear what the future holds for Twitter. The company has been trying to turn things around by making changes to its policies and by adding new features. However, it remains to be seen whether these changes will be enough to win back users.

Twitter is facing an uphill battle. The social media landscape is changing rapidly, and Twitter is struggling to keep up. If Twitter does not make significant changes, it could be left behind by its competitors.

