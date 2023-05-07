Twitter Is Complying With More Government Censorship Requests Under Musk



Recent data shows that Twitter has been much more accommodating with censorship or surveillance requests from the government, despite the promise of a new era of free speech by CEO Elon Musk.

The social media giant partially complied with 154 while fully complying with 808 of the 971 government demands it has received since Musk took over six months ago.

Is The Commitment To Free Speech A Ruse?

From October 27, the day Musk took charge, until April 13, Twitter cooperated with 83% of removal requests in full or in part.

The requests ranged from orders to delete contentious posts to requests for Twitter to provide personal information to identify anonymous user accounts.

According to data from the Lumen database, India made 50 requests, which was the third-highest number. Only Germany (255) and Turkey (491) submitted more requests. Of these, five were partially complied with, and 44 were fully complied with. Twitter did not give any specific responses for the final one.

The most concerning aspect of Twitter’s self-reports is that they do not list a single request for which the firm declined to provide a response, unlike before Elon Musk took control.

The social media giant declined three of these requests six months prior to Musk’s takeover, and six months before that, Twitter turned down another five of these requests.

Musk made it clear when he purchased Twitter that his goals were to enhance free expression and reduce political prejudice, claiming the site had a left-leaning slant.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

He has, however, been involved in a number of free speech disputes, including accusations of censorship when thousands of tweets about a BBC program criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were removed in January in response to demands from the country’s information ministry.

Twitter appears to have agreed with Modi’s government’s request to censor tweets criticizing the documentary, which it refers to as “hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage,” by preventing some of them from being visible within India.

Videos sharing @BBCWorld hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage, disguised as ‘documentary’, on @YouTube and tweets sharing links to the BBC documentary have been blocked under India’s sovereign laws and rules.

n1 — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) January 21, 2023

In an interview with the BBC on April 12, Musk stated that his business had to abide by the blocking orders issued by the Indian government. He said, “No, look, if we have a choice between our people going to prison or complying with the laws, we’ll comply with the laws.”

The @BBC reporter was in way over his head with last night’s interview… I’m not an Elon guy, but he bullied him.pic.twitter.com/EqsGckLjtw — Stephen Geiger (@Stephen_Geiger) April 12, 2023

Musk defended Twitter’s decision to carry out these demands by stating that the company can’t go beyond the laws of a country. The standards in India for what can be posted on social media are pretty strict.

Corynne McSherry, the legal director of the digital rights organization Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), claims that this trend is worrying.

“If Twitter is complying so quickly with takedown requests, one has to wonder what other government requests Twitter is fulfilling without protest,” EFF’s @cmcsherr told @AJEnglish.https://t.co/svaRHBdKst — EFF (@EFF) May 2, 2023

According to her, government takedown demands are frequently legally faulty or incorrect, and even valid requests may contradict international freedom of expression principles, as Twitter’s own prior findings and actions demonstrate.

McSherry added that one has to wonder what other government requests Twitter is subservient to if it responds to takedown requests so swiftly.

Increase In Criticism

Since Musk became the company’s owner, Twitter hasn’t released a transparency report, but it has continued to send automated submissions to Lumen as part of its system for handling government demands.

However, there has been growing criticism from observers who are keen to call out the company’s hypocrisy.

One of those criticizing Musk was actor John Cusack, who described him as a real coward. Cusack, a board member of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, also co-wrote a book with Indian novelist Arundhati Roy against government surveillance in 2016.

Real profile in cowardice – and groveling for money https://t.co/KOokbVVjmD — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 25, 2023

Aside from Cusack, Journalist Matthew Yglesias, whose daily blog is well-liked inside the Biden administration, expressed concern about what Musk would do to other hard-liners like Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Again by far my biggest worry about Elon Twitter is that we’ll have too little free speech not too much — if he’s willing to do this for the Indian prime minister consider Xi’s influence….https://t.co/SohX1pTt7R — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 24, 2023

It’s possible that factors outside Twitter’s control were responsible for the increase in overall requests. Furthermore, the majority of recent petitions are from countries that have recently enacted legislation restricting free speech.

Political leaders also have the power to influence what users see, and they may put pressure on platforms in this area. It is, therefore, no surprise that Twitter has complied with considerably more official requests for action under Musk, particularly those from Turkey and India.

