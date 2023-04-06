Twitter Consider New Features for Blue Subscription after Underwhelming Launch

Twitter did away with the legacy blue tick verification from this month and instead shifted to paid Twitter Blue. Reports suggest that the initial response to the subscription has been tepid but Twitter is adding more features to make it a better proposition.

According to Similarweb only 116,000 people signed up for Twitter Blue subscription in March – a tiny fraction of the 2.6 million people who visited the sales page for the subscription.

Until February, around 300,000 people reportedly signed up for Twitter Blue. Even after adding the numbers that Similarweb estimates for March, the total paid subscribers are a tiny fraction of the nearly 500 million monthly users on the platform.

Twitter charges $8 per month if the subscription is taken on the web. However, the company charges $11 per month if one takes the subscription on the app stores.

It also offers an $84 annual subscription but it is available only on the web and not in app stores.

Musk has previously said that between October and March, Twitter’s revenues plunged by half.

Multiple advertisers pulled out from the platform after Musk’s acquisition. The billionaire has taken several controversial decisions ever since he acquired Twitter and some brands are not comfortable with advertising on the microblogging site.

Twitter generated revenues of $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and to fully make up for the lost advertising revenues, it would need 64 million Blue subscribers – a tall ask considering the initial response from users.

Twitter Considering New Features for Blue

Tech Crunch reported that Twitter is rolling out new features for Twitter Blue which would offer more visibility in search and half of the ads as compared to the non-paid accounts.

Twitter is also considering another paid tier which would be totally ad-free. Ever since Musk acquired the social media company he has been working to diversify its revenue base – which was tilted towards advertising.

He has also taken drastic measures to lower the company’s cost base and has fired the bulk of the company’s employees.

Twitter is also facing multiple lawsuits over unpaid bills and some of the fired employees allege that they were not paid the promised severance pay.

Musk’s Whims and Fancies at Play in Managing Twitter

Twitter has been run by Musk’s whims and fancies as is visible in some of the recent actions. He singled out the New York Times- a publication often critical of his actions, and removed its verified status.

Twitter also labelled NPR as “state-affiliated media” which is contrary to the company’s stated policy.

Since Musk took over Twitter, he has restored the accounts of many conservatives, including Donald Trump. Notably, Musk had previously that “major content decisions or account reinstatements” decisions would be taken by a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.” However, it seems it’s Musk only who is taking all the account reinstatement decisions.

Incidentally, Trump is not keen on joining Twitter. He has launched his own social media business which has announced a merger with Digital World Acquisition (NYSE: DWAC).

Musk Blocked Accounts of Several Journalists

Musk also blocked the Twitter accounts of several journalists. Despite being a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” his actions have been otherwise and also blocked a Twitter account tracking his private jet.

While Musk wants to fix Twitter, it is hard to argue that he has made the platform any better, either financially or operationally.

Musk has also slashed the company’s valuation by over half to $20 billion – even as he sees it rising to $250 billion in the long term.

Many Musk critics believe that with Twitter the mercurial billionaire has bitten more than he can chew.

If the paid blue verification gains traction, it would help Musk silence his critics. However, that’s easier said than done as many are simply not willing to pay for the subscription.

