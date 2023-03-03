Twitter Blue Is Now Available in 20 New Countries – Here’s Where

Twitter Blue is expanding its list of supported countries to 35 as it added twenty new nations this week – most of which are European – to allow more and more users around the world to enjoy the many benefits of the program.

Users living in the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus, can now subscribe to the program, according to information provided by the online tech-focused magazine TechCrunch.

Six countries including Denmark and Romania had their subscription costs expressed in their local currencies while users within the European Union have to pay €11 a month for mobile and €8 a month for web or €84 and €114.99 annually respectively.

Exactly a month ago, Twitter Blue had included Saudi Arabia, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and France in its list of supported countries. The company continues to expand the program’s reach as part of its main strategy to monetize the platform at a point when advertising revenues remain at historically low levels.

What Does a Twitter Blue Subscription Get You?

With Twitter Blue, users have the chance to get the long-sought “Verified” blue badge for their profiles after passing a relatively simple ID verification process. In addition, they can publish long tweets of up to 4,000 characters and 60-minute videos.

Moreover, Blue users can edit tweets within the first 30 minutes after they were published. They can add or eliminate media, tag a person, or just update the text as needed. In addition, those who subscribe can use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to personalize their user profile.

Interestingly, Twitter recently made SMS two-factor authentication (2FA) a paid feature. This has been a controversial decision but one that makes sense as the company was probably spending a bunch of money in sending text messages to mobile phones around the world.

Free users can still keep their accounts safe by downloading a third-party 2FA app such as Okta, 1Password, or Twilio’s Authy.

Twitter also announced a few hours ago that it is now making available Community Notes in different languages. The first country to which the program will be expanded is apparently Brazil according to a tweet from the official Community Notes account.

Welcome contributors in Brazil! We’re excited to bring Community Notes to one of the largest communities on Twitter, and the first to write and rate notes predominantly in a different primary language. https://t.co/kxZ5zaM9m6 — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) March 2, 2023

The team also said that the feature is coming to Japan and “a first group of Spanish-speaking countries” soon.

Twitter Needs Subscriptions, Others are Just Riding the Wave

Change has been the norm at Twitter ever since Elon Musk acquired the company. For the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla (TSLA), the first order of business was to make the platform profitable and many decisions – mostly controversial ones – have been made to that end.

The rollout of Twitter Blue has been relatively successful although reports indicate that roughly 300,000 subscribers have opted in. For a platform that has over 300 million monthly active users (MAUs), that’s probably nothing close to what Musk is ambitioning.

Meanwhile, Twitter recently rolled out a paid application programming interface (API) shortly after he shut down access to the free version – a move that disgruntled third-party app developers who had worked with the platform for many years.

Other social media companies have copied Musk’s playbook and have launched their own subscription packages including Snapchat – which launched the Plus premium package for $3.99 per month – and Meta Platforms (META), which recently rolled out a program called Meta Verified that enables users within Facebook and Instagram to get a blue badge as well.

However, the financial situation of Twitter is quite different from that of Snap or Meta as the latter are just responding to changes in the landscape while the former is struggling to make ends meet.

