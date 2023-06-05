Twitter Alternative Mastodon Has the Best Engagement of Any Social Media App Says Researcher

A small-scale contender is challenging the social media status quo as it continues to gain users and post impressive usage stats. Mastodon, a decentralized platform founded in 2016, is quietly yet effectively making its presence felt in the online social scene. The Twitter alternative’s surprising surge in user engagement and growth suggests an increasing demand for unconventional, user-driven platforms in an industry rocked by recent controversy.

Driven by an ethos that stands in contrast to its commercialized counterparts, Mastodon provides a public benefit rather than aiming for profit. This approach appears to resonate with users, creating an environment that has attracted an increasing audience even as more established platforms face significant challenges.

Mastodon’s Rise: Twitter Alternative Takes Off

Mastodon’s journey from inception to its current status boasts a trajectory impressive in its sheer pace. As of March 2023, Mastodon’s global user base had swelled to over ten million, a dramatic rise from the 2.5 million users it had just five months prior in November 2022.

This rise in numbers coincided with tech billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and the resulting mass layoffs that significantly reduced the platform’s workforce. Musk’s moves on Twitter led to an exodus of users, with Mastodon becoming a beneficiary, registering 500,000 new users within ten days of Musk’s Twitter acquisition.

Y’all… This is the owner of this site, spreading this ultra right wing garbage. It’s beyond time to escape from this place. Mastodon/Fediverse is my personal choice (and it just keeps getting better), but other options are available too – all superior to this hellsite.#noxp pic.twitter.com/z58kikJGNo — Baral’heia Stormdancer (MOVED TO MASTODON!) (@baralheia) June 2, 2023

Following his takeover, Musk embarked on a radical restructuring of Twitter that involved cutting the workforce from nearly 7,400 to around 1,500 permanent employees. He justified these drastic changes as necessary due to what he described as a “$3 billion negative cash flow situation.” However, critics suggest that the mass layoffs and terminations could lead to site downtime or even a total collapse, considering that teams responsible for core elements of the platform were significantly reduced or eliminated.

Unlike the typical Silicon Valley startup story, Mastodon was founded in 2016 as a nonprofit, prioritizing public benefit over shareholder profit. This unique approach is the brainchild of its founder, German software developer Eugen Rochko. Mastodon has effectively separated itself from the crowd, creating a niche as a Twitter alternative with a distinct focus on user-centric development.

On Mastodon, where many academics, scientists, and climate-friendly folks went when they left Twitter, I also gained over 700 new followers (representing a +10% increase). https://t.co/PFgSGjJTE1 — The Real Prof. Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) May 26, 2023

Dr. Katherine Hayhoe, a climate scientist, highlighted this user engagement through her research. She examined engagement rates across multiple platforms, with Mastodon outperforming all social media platforms. She noted that Mastodon and Instagram both “punch above their weight,” whereas Facebook fell dramatically short.

Understanding Mastodon: A Tour of the Twitter Alternative

Mastodon’s language and system reflect its unique approach. Users refer to communities as “instances” or servers, each governed by different rules and moderation policies. Mastodon’s architecture also allows for cross-platform interactions through its connection with the “Fediverse,” a feature distinct from the walled gardens of most social media platforms.

Like any platform, Mastodon has its strengths and weaknesses. Its benefits lie in its decentralization and user-focused policies, enabling customization according to the guidelines of individual communities. Its smaller user base, while limiting its reach, fosters a more intimate environment for conversations.

However, its limitations include a user interface that can be less intuitive for new users thus far and occasional technical issues due to resource constraints. Yet, despite these challenges, Mastodon remains a compelling Twitter alternative, particularly as Twitter faces the uncertainties of its new direction under Musk.

Mastodon offers a more decentralized approach to user safety than Twitter and other popular platforms, giving users tools to control their online experiences. This is a significant step away from Twitter’s centralized moderation policies, offering users more control over their social media experience.

Mastodon’s growth may well be an indication of an upcoming shift in the social media landscape–one favoring more user-driven platforms. As the Twitter alternative gains traction, we may see a continued increase in users seeking platforms that align more closely with their values and needs, favoring a more engaged, less commercialized social media experience.

