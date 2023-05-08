Twitter Admits Private ‘Circle’ Tweets Were Made Public

Twitter, one of the leading social media platforms, has recently admitted to its users that a security incident took place in April, where private tweets belonging to users of its ‘Circle’ feature were made public. This communication was through an email, according to a report by Fortune.

The Circle feature, which was launched earlier this year, allows users to share tweets with a select group of followers, rather than their entire follower base.

The feature was seen as a way for users to have more control over who sees their tweets, especially in cases where sensitive or personal information is being shared.

The letter stated:

a security incident may have allowed users outside of your Twitter Circle to see tweets that should have otherwise been limited to the Circle to which you were posting.

According to Twitter, its security team has since identified and resolved the issue to ensure that private tweets remain private. The letter read:

We’ve conducted a thorough investigation to understand how this occurred and have addressed this issue. Twitter is committed to protecting the privacy of the people who use our service, and we understand the risks that an incident like this can introduce and we deeply regret this happened.

The letter also included information on how to protect accounts and maintain privacy, directing users to Twitter’s Public and Protected Tweets page. It also provided a Data Protection Inquiry Form for any questions or concerns that users may have.

Twitter assured its users of its seriousness to protect their private data saying, “We take our responsibility to protect your privacy very seriously and, unfortunately, this happened,” the letter continued.

We recognize and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning that trust every day.

Problems and Faults on Twitter’s Circle

Twitter’s Circle function was reported to have been encountering problems and faults. Tweets were appearing on the For You timeline to users who were not intended to view them.

Some users have even reported that their Circle tweets were being seen by people who had blocked them, raising privacy issues.

Throwback to the week where I could see tweets from people I'd blocked and who had blocked me just on my regular timeline — Dan Spratling | Building a Jamstack Agency (@dan_spratling) April 8, 2023

Certain Circle tweets continued to appear without the green banner which confirms that they are only visible to a select audience, confusing users, and the absence of the banner could lead people to believe that the tweet is public when it is not.

In February, Elon Musk, the Twitter CEO, tweeted that he temporarily changed his account to private to see whether his private tweets would receive more views than his public ones. T

his trial highlighted flaws in the system, which were supposed to be fixed the following week.

This helped identify some issues with the system. Should be addressed by next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2023

The Circle feature was created to provide users with greater control over their content and who can view it. However, the glitches and issues have made the feature unreliable, and users are becoming increasingly skeptical of the platform.

Twitter’s recent acknowledgment that Circle tweets were made public demonstrates that more must be done to protect user privacy.

The incident serves as a reminder for users to remain vigilant about their online security and take necessary precautions. Regular security checks and updates to passwords and settings are recommended to ensure accounts remain secure.

Despite the incident, Twitter’s transparency and proactive approach to addressing the issue is commendable. The company’s commitment to improving its security measures and earning the trust of its users is a positive step towards a safer online environment.

