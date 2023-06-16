  • Home
  • Tech News
  • Twitch Backtracks, Promises to Pay Streamers More as Swaths of Top Streamers Threaten to Leave

Twitch Backtracks, Promises to Pay Streamers More as Swaths of Top Streamers Threaten to Leave

Arslan Butt
Tech Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

In a recent turn of events, Twitch, the popular streaming platform, has made a surprising backtrack on its payment policies. Faced with a wave of discontent from numerous top streamers, who have openly threatened to leave the platform, Twitch has pledged to increase the compensation for its content creators.

This unexpected development has sparked widespread discussion and speculation about its implications on the streaming landscape.

Twitch Introduces Partner Plus Program

Twitch, the popular platform for live-streaming, recently announced a new program called Partner Plus. This program is designed to help streamers earn more money from their subscriptions. It comes as a response to the mixed feedback Twitch received last year when they changed how streamers get paid.

However, the goal of this program is to give qualifying streamers a better share of the revenue from subscriptions.

Twitch’s “Partner Plus” program offers streamers a better deal for their subscriptions. If they meet the requirements, they can get a 70% of the revenue from monthly and gift subscriptions.

Although, there is a condition to note: this applies only to the first $100,000 they earn in a year. After that, the split returns to the default 50/50, with half going to the streamer and half to Twitch.

Challenges for Newer Streamers in Twitch’s Partner Plus Program

To be eligible for Twitch’s Partner Plus program, streamers must consistently maintain at least 350 paying subscribers for three consecutive months. This requirement can pose challenges for newer or smaller streamers still working on growing their audience.

Once a streamer qualifies and becomes a Partner Plus member, they will remain enrolled in the program for 12 months, even if their subscriber count falls below 350 during that time.

It’s important to note that the Partner Plus program offers several benefits, including a higher revenue share, priority support, and exclusive features.

However, smaller streamers may face difficulties attracting and retaining a consistent subscriber base due to limited exposure, competition from more established streamers, or limited resources for promoting their content effectively.

Community Response and Implications of Twitch’s Partner Plus Program

Last year, Twitch implemented changes to its streamer payment system, resulting in controversy among creators who desired a fairer revenue split regardless of their size. While introducing the Partner Plus program aims to address some of these concerns, it remains uncertain if it will fully resolve the complaints regarding Twitch’s revenue practices.

The Partner Plus program is undoubtedly a positive development for creators previously subject to a 50/50 revenue split on Twitch. However, some creators still feel that Twitch takes a significant portion of their earnings, considering the content they produce.

This issue arose at a critical time for Twitch, as they faced criticism for their stringent branded content rules, leading to revisions due to community backlash.

Starting in October, Twitch will notify eligible streamers who meet the Partner Plus requirements between July and September, granting them the opportunity to enjoy a more favorable revenue share.

Sum Up

Twitch’s introduction of the Partner Plus program aimed to address creator concerns about the revenue split, but its effectiveness in fully resolving the complaints remains uncertain. While it offers a positive development for streamers, some still believe that Twitch takes a significant portion of their earnings, and this issue comes at a critical time for the platform amidst criticism over its branded content rules.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Arslan Butt.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Arslan Butt
Tech Expert
Arslan is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. Arslan holds an MBA in Finance, and an MPhil in Behavioral Finance. Arslan brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial data and investment trends, carry out technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and make an informed decision on the best ways to strategize their investment selection. For several years, Arslan has been a cryptocurrency and forex trader, with a current focus on cryptocurrency price predictions and forecasting. Previously, he has worked on a brokerage firm's forex and cryptocurrency trading team, managing the risk associated with client exposure. Arslan's main fields of expertise are - trading psychology, speculative positioning, market sentiment, and price action analysis. As well as his news coverage on Business2Community, Arslan's work can be found on Bitcoin Wisdom, CryptoNews, ForexCrunch, FX Leaders, InsideBitcoins and EconomyWatch.
Show more
View all posts by Arslan Butt
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Curve (CRV) Bulls Set to Cause a Tremendous Short Squeeze After Risky Loan Caused It To Crash

Investors in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market experienced a sigh…

John Isige
16 mins ago
Tech News
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Bulls Look to Push to $1 as XRP Signs Deal With Colombia for CBDC and End of SEC Lawsuit Looms

Bulls are eyeing a potential push to the $1 mark…

Arslan Butt
30 mins ago
Crypto News
Knowledge Workers Are in Greatest Danger of Losing Their Jobs to Generative AI

In the past year, worldwide searches on Google for the…

Iliana Marvou
31 mins ago
Tech News
Twitch Backtracks, Promises to Pay Streamers More as Swaths of Top Streamers Threaten to Leave
Arslan Butt
1 hour ago
Tech News
Most US Retailers See a Weak Holiday Season in 2023 Despite Falling Inflation
Mohit Oberoi
2 hours ago
Tech News
Traditional TV Advertising Spending Sees 8% Drop in 2023
Alejandro Arrieche
4 hours ago
Tech News
AI Will Soon Be Your Daily Companion – 27% Already Use it Multiple Times a Day
Ruholamin Haqshanas
4 hours ago
Tech News